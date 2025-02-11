Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and you might be planning a nice date, a fancy meal, or you might just plan to spend it indoors with your partner. If you're opting for the latter option, you might be trying to think up ideas of how the tech you have can help you make it even better. With a NAS, there are a few things you can do to make it extra romantic!

5 Create a memories vault for shared photos and videos

A walk down memory lane

If you want to build a memories folder filled with pictures, videos, voice messages, and more, then you can work together to create one using a NAS. If you already use Nextcloud and don't want to keep this vault in the same place as your other files, you can deploy another NextCloud instance on another port that just the two of you can use.

This can be a fun activity to do together, going back and looking at the history of your relationship and adding files together to build up a timeline of your relationship. If there are a lot of photos, you could even then turn them into a slideshow that you can show on a digital photo frame or stream to your TV! You could even pair it with PhotoPrism to make those images searchable.

4 Create a shared recipe folder for Valentine's Day

Cook something you both like