Key Takeaways The Rove R2-4K is the best-selling dash cam on Amazon and an affordable option that offers clear footage in low-light conditions.

For extra features, the Rove R2-4K Pro dash cam is a great choice, with 4K recording, built-in GPS, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Rove R3 is a 3-channel dash cam that records the road ahead, the cabin, and the rear windshield, and comes with a touchscreen display, parking monitor, and built-in GPS.

Dash cams are becoming increasingly essential for drivers, with many people using them either to record footage for their social media posts or to save themselves from lawsuits in the event of a mishap. Many of the best dash cams are currently available at impressive discounts for this Prime Big Deal Days sale, including a trio of Rove cameras.

Rove R2-4K dash cam

Starting off with the Rove R2-4K Dash Cam, it is the best-selling dash cam on Amazon, and an easy recommendation if you are in the market for an affordable camera that gets the job done without any fuss. It has a list price of $120, but is available for just $80 for this Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The R2-4K comes with the Sony IMX335 image sensor, mated to an f/1.5 lens that the company claims is the largest in the industry. It is compatible with both iPhones and Android devices and receives over-the-air firmware updates via the Rove app. The R2-4K records at up to 2160p, includes built-in GPS, and offers "Super Night Vision" technology for clear footage in low-light conditions.

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam $80 $120 Save $40 The Rove R2-4K Dash Cam is the best-selling dash cam on Amazon, and it comes with a number of features that belie its affordable price tag. $80 at Amazon

Rove R2-4K Pro dash cam

For people willing to loosen the purse strings a little for a few additional features, the Rove R2-4K Pro dash cam is the way to go. It has a list price of $130 on Amazon, but is available for just $90 during this sale.

The Pro model offers 2160p recording at 30FPS and 2.5K recording at 60FPS. It also supports dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi and is compatible with both iOS and Android. The R2-4K Pro also has built-in GPS that records precise driving routes, locations, and speed stamps directly on the video, which could offer incontrovertible evidence when dealing with law enforcement.

Rove R2-4K Pro dash cam $90 $130 Save $40 The Rove R2-4K Pro is one of the most advanced and feature-packed dash cams with 4K recording, built-in GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. $90 at Amazon

Rove R3 dash cam

The final dash cam on today's list is the Rove R3, which is the company's first 3-channel dash cam that records the road ahead, the cabin, and through the rear windshield. It was also rated the "best dash cam on Amazon" by Forbes earlier this year. The Rove R3 is listed at $400, but it is now on offer for $200 — a flat $200 discount on its official list price.

In terms of features, the R3 can record at up to 1440p 30FPS with the front camera and at 1080p 30FPS with the inside and rear cameras. It features a 3-inch IPS touchscreen display and supports up to 15MBps dual-band Wi-Fi. It also has built-in GPS for live speed, compass, and location stamps, as well as voice guidance, 24-hour parking monitor, G-Sensor, proprietary distortion correction algorithm, loop recording, built-in digital image stabilization, and more.