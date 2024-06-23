RK ROYAL KLUDGE RK61 $42 $65 Save $23 A compact mechanical keyboard that offers lots of features but isn't going to break the bank. Right now, you can grab this keyboard for one of its lowest prices to date, coming in at just $42.49 for a limited time. $42 at Amazon

If you've been itching to get your hands on a new mechanical keyboard, but didn't want to shell out a lot of money, then we recommend giving the RK Royal Kludge K61 a try. Not only does it pack a lot of features, it also comes in at a price that can't be ignored.

While it has a retail price of $64.99, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that drops it down to $42.49. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the RK Royal Kludge K61?

There's a lot to love about this keyboard, with the most important part being the price. Beyond that, you're getting a keyboard that's built with multiple users in mind, so if you're not a gamer, that's okay. The RK Royal Kludge K61 features a compact size thanks to its 60% layout, and also offers three different ways to connect.

You can connect to the keyboard via USB-C, go wireless using Bluetooth or connect with a 2.4Ghz connection thanks to the included dongle. When you're using it wirelessly, you can expect up to 13 hours of use on a single charge with the backlight set to its lowest brightness, and up to 360 hours when it's on standby.

Not only is this keyboard compatible with Windows and macOS, it can also be used with mobile devices as well. Best of all, if you want to customize the experience, the keyboard offers hot-swappable switches. The keys are backlit with a nice cool blue hue, and it does offer different effects that can really change the look.

For the most part, you're getting a lot of bang for the buck with this keyboard, and at its current price, it's an absolute no-brainer. But if this one isn't really doing it for you, then we recommend checking out some of our other budget mechanical keyboard recommendations.