Royole FlexPai 3 leaked render shows a new design and a pop-selfie camera

When we talk about foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold and Mate X are two names that first come to mind. However, it wasn’t Samsung or Huawei who brought the first foldable phone to the market. That honor goes to a lesser-known Chinese brand called Royole, who became the first brand to unveil a commercially-available foldable phone back in 2018. Royole followed up with a successor last year in the FlexPai 2, which brought numerous improvements over the first model. Now the Chinese company is reportedly gearing up to launch the third model in the lineup, and a fresh leak gives us a closer look at what the brand has in store for us.

The Royole FlexPai 2 is a huge improvement but is it enough?

Notable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a leaked render of the upcoming FlexPai 3, giving us a detailed look at the phone’s overall design. As you can see in the image attached below, the FlexPai 3 looks radically different from its predecessor. It ditches the vertical camera module located on the front right bezel in favor of a more traditional rear-mounted camera module.

While the previous models didn’t feature a dedicated selfie camera and repurposed the main camera system for video calling and selfie duties, the new model will seemingly feature a pop-up selfie camera. We also notice that the phone only has two rear cameras, a step down from four cameras on the previous model. Elsewhere, we see a square camera cutout on the opposite side of the rear camera module. We deduce that it’ll help prevent the camera module from being scratched when the phone is folded outwards.

The Royole FlexPai 3 was recently spotted on TENAA, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the TENAA listing, the phone will feature a 7.2-inch screen (when unfolded) and a 3,360mAh battery.

There’s no word on when the FlexPie 3 will officially launch. Like its predecessor, it will probably be limited to the Chinese market.