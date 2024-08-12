Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi offers $10,000 for cracking open RP2350's security measures.

The chip's security is so tight, even Def Con hackers couldn't break it.

Exciting challenge for those brave enough to try - deadline is September 7, 2024.

With the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 now making its way to people, it's time to put its RP2350 through its paces. That includes its security countermeasures, which keep the chip safe from unwanted access. If you fancy trying to crack open the RP2350, there's a big incentive to get started - after all, the first person to do so will score a cool $10,000 from the Raspberry Pi company.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

Raspberry Pi offers a $10,000 bounty for the RP2350

Image Credit: Raspberry Pi

As spotted by Hackaday, Raspberry Pi is offering some big money to anyone who can crack open the security on the RP2350. The RP2350 has already been audited by a security company, so busting it open won't be a walk in the park. In fact, Raspberry Pi is so confident in its security measures that it will give you $10,000 to prove them wrong.

How do you score the money? Simple: Raspberry Pi has added a "secret" to OTP ROW 0xc08. It's 128 bits long and kept locked up by both TP_DATA_PAGE48_LOCK1 and RP2350's secure boot system. Once you've cracked open the secret of the Pi, you can send the information over to the Raspberry Pi company who will congratulate you with a big payout.

It's worth noting that this challenge isn't for the faint of heart. Raspberry Pi already threw the RP2350 to the wolves when it allowed people at the Def Con hacking convention to take a shot at it. If those folks couldn't find a way in, it's not going to be any easier for us lesser mortals. Still, if you're interested, head over to the RP2350 hacking challenge and read the instructions to get started. You have until 4 PM UK time on 7th September 2024 to uncover the secret before the bounty goes away forever.