If you're a Windows IT administrator, you've probably heard of RSAT before, but for everyone else, there's a good chance this crucial tool is completely new to you. RSAT is short for Remote Server Administration Tools, and as the name sort of suggests, it's a set of tools useful for managing Windows Server instances remotely.

If you'd like to know more about RSAT, you've come to the right place. Here's what you need to know about this suite of tools.

What is RSAT?

Close

As we mentioned above, Remote Server Administration Tools isn't just one tool, but rather a suite of tools that allow you to manage roles and features in remote Windows Server instances. These tools let you manage these settings from a remote computer running Windows 10 or 11 (and even back to Windows 7, though you shouldn't be running that anymore).

Among the tools available in RSAT, there's Server Manager, Microsoft Management Console snap-ins, Windows PowerShell add-ins, and more.

What systems does RSAT work on?

RSAT works with remote Windows Server instances that have Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2016, or Windows Server 2012 R2. Some features are also supported Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2008 R2, but the toolset is more limited and you need to set those machines up with multiple updates to prepare them.

On the client side, RSAT is meant for Windows 10 and 11, though versions also existed for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. The tools can't be installed on Arm-based PCs, though, meaning you'll need either an Intel or AMD processor.

The latest version of RSAT for Windows 10 and 11 includes the following tools:

Name Description Capability name (for installation with PowerShell) Active Directory Certificate Services Tools Active Directory Certificate Services Tools Rsat.CertificateServices.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Active Directory Domain Services and Lightweight Directory Services Tools For remotely managing AD DS and AD LDS on Windows Server Rsat.ActiveDirectory.DS-LDS.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 BitLocker Drive Encryption Administration Utilities Tools for managing BitLocker Drive Encryption Features Rsat.BitLocker.Recovery.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Data Center Bridging LLDP Tools Includes PowerShell tools for remotely managing LLDP agents on Windows Server Rsat.LLDP.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 DHCP Server Tools DHCP MMC snap-in, SHCP server netsh context, and Windows PowerShell module for DHCP Server Rsat.DHCP.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 DNS Server Tools DNS MMC snap-in, dnscmd.exe command-line tool, and Windows PowerShell module for DHCP Server Rsat.Dns.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Failover Clustering Tools Failover Cluster Manager snap-in, the Cluster-Aware Updating interface, and the Failover Cluster module for Windows PowerShell Rsat.FailoverCluster.Management.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 File Services Tools For remotely managing the File Services role on Windows Server Rsat.FileServices.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Group Policy Management Tools Group Policy Management Console, GP Management Editor, and GP Started GPO Editor Rsat.GroupPolicy.Management.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 IP Address Management (IPAM) Client Used to connect to and manage a remote IPAM server Rsat.IPAM.Client.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Network Controller Management Tools PowerShell tools for managing the Network Controller role on Windows Server Rsat.NetworkController.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Network Load Balancing Tools Network Load Balancing Manager snap-in, the Network Load balancing module for PowerShell, and the nlb.exe and wlbs.exe command-line tools Rsat.NetworkLoadBalancing.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 PowerShell Module for Azure Stack HCI PowerShell module for Azure Stack HCI provides the ability to manage Azure Stack HCI Rsat.AzureStack.HCI.Management.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Remote Access Management Tools Graphical and PowerShell tools for manging the Remote Access role on Windows Server Rsat.RemoteAccess.Management.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Remote Desktop Services Tools Snap-ins for Remote Desktop Licensing Manager, Remote Desktop Licensing Diagnostics, and Remote Desktop Gateway Manager. Rsat.RemoteDesktop.Services.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Server Manager Server Manager console and PowerShell tools for remotely managing Windows Server Rsat.ServerManager.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Shielded VM Tools (not available in Windows 11) Includes the Provisioning Data File Wizard and the Template Disk Wizard Rsat.Shielded.VM.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Storage Migration Service Management Tools Provides management tools for storage migration jobs Rsat.StorageMigrationService.Management.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Storage Replica Module for Windows PowerShell Remotely manage the Storage Replica feature with PowerShell Rsat.StorageReplica.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Systems Insights Module for Windows PowerShell Provides the ability to manage the System Insights feature Rsat.SystemInsights.Management.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Volume Activation Tools Manage volume activation license keys on a KMS host or in Microsoft AAD Rsat.VolumeActivation.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 Windows Server Update Services Tools Includes graphical and PowerShell tools for managing WSUS Rsat.WSUS.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0

How do I install RSAT?

Starting with Windows 10 version 1809, and including Windows 11, RSAT tools are all available directly in the Settings app in Windows. Simply follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app

2. Navigate to System > Optional features.

On older OS versions, the Optional features page may be in the Apps section instead.

3. Click View features.

4. Select the tools you want to install (all the names will be preceded by RSAT), and click Next.

Alternatively, RSAT tools can be installed using PowerShell using the following command, followed by the appropriate capability name in the table above:

Add-WindowsCapability -Online -Name

On older versions of Windows 10, the RSAT package needs to be downloaded manually from this link and then installed.

1:30 Related How to install RSAT in Windows 11 Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT) are essential for Windows administrators. Here's how to install them on Windows 11.

If you installed RSAT tools using the Optional features page on Windows 10 version 1809 or newer, you can easily remove them using the same page. Each feature can be managed individually.

On Windows 10 version prior to version 1809, you can uninstall the entire suite of tools by uninstalling the RSAT package using Control Panel:

1. Open the Start menu and search for Control Panel and choose the first result.

2. Click Programs and then Uninstall a program.

3. Select View installed updates.

4. Right-click Update for Microsoft Windows (KB2693643) and choose Uninstall. Click Yes to confirm.

Alternatively, to manage individual features, you can navigate to the same Programs page above and click Turn Windows features on or off. RSAT tools can be found under the Remote Server Administration Tools folder.

Get started with RSAT

That's pretty much all you need to know about RSAT. These tools aren't meant for everyone, so if you have no idea what all of the above content is about, it may not be for you. The tools are available for very specific use cases, though, and they can be very useful in those instances.