If you're still rocking a desktop or a Windows laptop with an RTX 20-series GPU, Nvidia has a big treat for you. The company has announced that it is bringing in the Super Resolution Upscaling Technology over to older GPUs. This helps level up and unlock enhanced streaming experiences.

This unexpected news comes via the company's FAQ page for the product. Previously, Super Resolution Upscaling Technology was only available on RTX 30-series and RTX 40-series GPUs. Now thanks to the RTX Video Super Resolution 1.5 update, you can grab this technology on 20-series and 1000-class GPUs as well. This feature basically uses AI to improve the quality of videos watched in Chrome, or Edge and Chromium-based browsers. It does this by removing the blocky compression artifacts that you might get when you watch online content on 1440p and 4K displays. Nvidia claims that you can get" an even cleaner, crisper image than the original video."

Currently, this feature will require you to have a 64-bit version of Windows 10 or Windows 11. It supports resolutions from 360p all the way up to 1440p, but it might not work on videos that support DRM-protected content, or even YouTube shorts, and content that might be shot in HDR. To grab this feature on desktops, update Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge to the latest version, download VLC with RTX Super Resolution, and then enable it under the Nvidia Control Panel. You'll have to go to Adjust Video Image Settings enable Super Resolution and change the value to a low one of 1, or a high one of 4. The value you choose might impact your GPU performance.

On laptops, all it takes to enable it is to open the Nvidia Control Panel, head over to Adjust Video Settings choose Super Resolution, and set the quality level you please. You'll also have to go to the Windows Graphics settings and set your Chrome or Edge browser to high-performance mode. This is because the browser will need to use the dedicated GPU over the integrated one.