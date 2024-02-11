Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super Premium performance The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super is offered by NVIDIA as an incremental upgrade over the RTX 4070, with more CUDA cores, a higher boost clock, and slightly lower power consumption. It aims to provide an excellent 1440p gaming experience even when ray tracing is enabled in modern games. Pros Better gaming performance Support for DLSS 3.0 Lower TDP Cons Higher price tag $600 at Best Buy$600 at NVIDIA

The choice of a graphics card can profoundly impact your gaming experience, from visual fidelity to gaming performance. Among the latest contenders in the GPU market are the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super and the Radeon RX 7800 XT, both promising cutting-edge technology and a promise for high-end 1440p gaming. As enthusiasts and gamers seek to navigate the amazing GPU options available in 2024, a thorough comparison between these two powerhouse GPUs becomes essential to make an informed decision.

Let’s delve into the key specifications, performance metrics, and feature sets of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and the Radeon RX 7800 XT to establish a clear winner in this price bracket.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super vs AMD Ryzen RX 7800 XT: Pricing, specs and availability

Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 4070 Super on January 17th, 2024 with an MSRP of $599. While its prices will vary depending on your location and retailer of choice, it is quite easy to find an RTX 4070 Super at its MSRP pricing. Aftermarket RTX 4070 Super variants have also emerged, with most of them ranging between $600 up to $700 for the premium variants.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is relatively cheaper, with an MSRP of $499. This immediately makes it a more affordable option than the RTX 4070 Super in this performance bracket. There are several aftermarket variants of the Radeon RX 7800 XT, which range from $500 to $600 on the market.

Availability for both the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and the Radeon RX 7800 XT is quite decent at the time of writing. Both graphics cards are available in abundance at major online retailers at or near MSRP, and both GPUs have a healthy variety of aftermarket variants on offer. By comparison, the Radeon RX 7800 XT wins the pricing battle just through its lower MSRP, but that does not necessarily translate into better value for money.



Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Brand Nvidia AMD Architecture Ada Lovelace RDNA 3 Process 5 nm 5nm, 6nm Shader Units 7,168 60 Ray Accelerators/Cores 56 60 AI Accelerators/Cores 224 120 Stream Processors 56 3,840 Base Clock Speed 1,980 MHz 2,124MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,475 MHz 2,430MHz Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2GB/s 2,708.4GB/s Power Draw 220W 263W

Architectural differences

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super and the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT boast distinct architectural designs. The RTX 4070 Super uses NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture, emphasizing advancements in graphical processing and AI capabilities while the Radeon RX 7800 XT adopts AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, which is a refinement of AMD’s outgoing RDNA 2 architecture.

One significant difference between the two architectures lies in the manufacturing process. While the RTX 4070 Super utilizes TSMC's 4nm N4 process, the Radeon RX 7800 XT employs a more refined 5nm process. The smaller process node of the GeForce GPU theoretically allows for increased transistor density and improved power efficiency, potentially giving it an edge in performance per watt over its AMD counterpart.

Examining the core specifications of these GPUs reveals distinct feature sets tailored to different use cases. The RTX 4070 Super boasts a formidable 35,800 million transistors and incorporates 56 3rd Generation RT Cores and 224 4th Gen Tensor Cores, emphasizing real-time ray tracing and AI-driven enhancements. In contrast, the Radeon RX 7800 XT offers 28,100 transistors, along with 60 Ray Accelerators and 120 AI Accelerators, focusing on accelerating ray tracing and machine learning tasks.

Additionally, while the RTX 4070 Super emphasizes hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding with its NVENC and NVDEC technologies, the Radeon RX 7800 XT provides support for H265/HEVC encoding and decoding alongside a generous 64 MB of Infinity Cache, catering to bandwidth-intensive applications and scenarios.

Performance

When comparing the performance of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super to the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, it is important to analyze the whole package. Firstly, the RTX 4070 Super boasts a significantly higher number of CUDA cores (7168) compared to the Radeon RX 7800 XT's stream processors (3840), providing a raw computational advantage in graphics processing tasks. Additionally, while both cards support PCIe 4.0, the memory configurations differ, with the RTX 4070 Super featuring faster 12GB GDDR6X VRAM albeit on a narrower 192-bit bus compared to the Radeon's larger 16GB capacity but slower GDDR6 memory on a wider 256-bit bus.

In gaming scenarios, particularly at 1440p resolution, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super typically demonstrates slightly better performance than the Radeon RX 7800 XT, showcasing the benefits of its superior architecture and faster memory. This performance delta can be attributed to factors such as core efficiency and clock speeds. With a slightly higher boost clock of 2480 MHz, the RTX 4070 Super maintains a slight edge over the Radeon RX 7800 XT with its 2430 MHz boost clock, particularly evident at higher resolutions where the GPU's capabilities are more strained.

One area where the GeForce RTX 4070 Super shines distinctly is in ray tracing performance, thanks to its dedicated RT cores. In this regard, the RTX 4070 Super significantly outperforms the Radeon RX 7800 XT, delivering more immersive and realistic lighting effects without sacrificing overall frame rates noticeably. Additionally, NVIDIA's DLSS 3.0 technology further enhances performance in ray-traced games, providing a notable boost that is yet to be matched by AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). As a result, for gamers seeking top-tier ray tracing experiences and performance gains through AI-driven upscaling, the RTX 4070 Super emerges as the clear winner over the Radeon RX 7800 XT.

Efficiency

Going by the official advertised figures, the RTX 4070 Super boasts a lower thermal design power (TDP) of 220W compared to the 263W of the Radeon RX 7800 XT, indicating that it consumes less power to achieve its peak performance target. This lower power consumption translates to reduced heat output and potentially lower energy bills for users. Moreover, NVIDIA's recommendation of a 650W power supply unit (PSU) for the RTX 4070 Super compared to AMD's recommendation of a 700W PSU for the Radeon RX 7800 XT further underscores the superior efficiency of the former.

In addition to its lower power requirements, the RTX 4070 Super also demonstrates better performance-per-watt characteristics compared to the Radeon RX 7800 XT. This efficiency advantage not only contributes to reduced power consumption but also results in cooler operating temperatures, which can be advantageous for system stability and longevity. Therefore, for users seeking a graphics card that offers optimal performance within a constrained power budget, particularly in scenarios where power supply capacity or thermal management is a concern, the RTX 4070 Super emerges as the preferred choice due to its superior efficiency and lower power requirements.

NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super vs AMD RX 7800 XT - Which GPU should you buy?

Choosing between the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and the Radeon RX 7800 XT ultimately boils down to your priorities and budget constraints. With its superior performance and efficiency across various metrics, the RTX 4070 Super emerges as the clear winner, particularly for gamers seeking top-tier graphics performance and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and DLSS. If you prioritize having the best possible gaming experience and are willing to invest in a higher-end GPU, the RTX 4070 Super is undoubtedly the superior choice.

However, the Radeon RX 7800 XT presents a compelling alternative, especially for those on a tighter budget. While it may not match the performance and feature set of the RTX 4070 Super, the Radeon RX 7800 XT offers respectable gaming performance at a more affordable price point. The $100 price difference between the two GPUs may be significant for budget-conscious consumers, especially considering that the performance delta between them may not always justify the premium.

Ultimately, your decision should be guided by your specific needs and preferences. If you prioritize value for money and are willing to make some compromises in terms of performance and features, the Radeon RX 7800 XT represents a solid choice. On the other hand, if you're after the best gaming experience possible, with advanced technologies like ray tracing and DLSS, and have the budget to accommodate it, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is the clear recommendation, especially if you have constraints like a lower wattage power supply where efficiency matters.