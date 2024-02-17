MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X Premium performance The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is another addition to NVIDIA’s already expansive RTX 40-series lineup based on the Ada Lovelace GPU. It is offered as a slight upgrade over the RTX 4070 Ti and is targeted at high-end 1440p and even 4K gaming at a very competitive price point. Pros Better gaming performance Support for DLSS 3.0 Lower power consumption Cons Higher price tag $830 at Best Buy$830 at B&H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Value for money The GeForce RTX 3080 was a high-end GPU offered by NVIDIA in the Ampere lineup that focused on real-time Ray Tracing. Although initially it was hard to come by, it became one of the most popular graphics cards on the market, thanks to its competitive 1440p gaming performance and advanced features.



Choosing the best GPU for your gaming rig is a pivotal decision for any PC enthusiast or gamer, with factors such as performance, efficiency, and pricing all playing significant roles. In this comparison, we delve into the battle between two formidable contenders: the recently launched NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3080.

Let's dissect these GPU options to determine which one reigns supreme in the realms of performance, efficiency, and overall value, and whether it is worth upgrading to the RTX 4070 Ti Super from the RTX 3080 or not.

RTX 4070 Ti Super vs RTX 3080: pricing, specs and availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is a recent addition to NVIDIA’s comprehensive lineup of RTX 40-series GPUs. It was launched with an MSRP of $799, making it a high-end GPU. Aftermarket RTX 4070 Ti Super variants have also emerged that range from $799 all the way to $900 for the most exclusive ones. It is also quite easy to find an RTX 4070 Ti Super variant at MSRP, thanks to its widespread availability. However, NVIDIA did not release a founder's edition of the 4070 Ti Super, which is not a big deal since AIB variants are good enough nowadays.

On the contrary, the GeForce RTX 3080 did come out with a beautiful founder's edition variant on September 17th, 2020 with an MSRP of $699. However, this MSRP pricing proved to be nothing more than a placeholder thanks to sky-high demands and faltering supply. At the time, it was extremely difficult to find RTX 3080 variants for under $1000, if you could even find them in the first place.

Still today, finding one at MSRP pricing might be a tough task since the 3000 series is getting older and out of production now. This comparison is targeted towards the people who already own an RTX 3080 and are looking to upgrade to the 4070 Ti Super or have found one relatively cheaper than the 4070 Ti Super. Lastly, the RTX 4070 Ti Super can be found at its MSRP price. Therefore, the RTX 4070 Ti Super actually won this round thanks to its easy availability at every retail store.



MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Memory 16GB GDDR6X 12GB/10GB GDDR6X Boost Speed 2640 MHz 1710 MHz CUDA Cores 8448 8960/8704 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere Memory bus width 256-bit 384-bit/320-bit MSRP $799 $699 Recommended PSU 700W 750W

Architectural Differences

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 3080 exhibit distinct architectural designs despite sharing the same manufacturer. The RTX 4070 Ti Super is built upon NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture, prioritizing advancements in graphical processing and AI capabilities, whereas the RTX 3080 adopts the Ampere architecture, which notably popularized real-time Ray Tracing in gaming.

A notable contrast between the two architectures lies in their manufacturing processes. The RTX 4070 Ti Super employs TSMC's 4nm N4 process, whereas the RTX 3080 utilizes Samsung’s 8nm process. The smaller process node of the Ada Lovelace GPU enables higher transistor density and enhanced power efficiency, potentially granting it a performance-per-watt advantage over the Ampere GPU.

Upon scrutinizing the core specifications of these GPUs, the superiority of the RTX 4070 Ti Super becomes evident. The RTX 4070 Ti Super flaunts an impressive 45,900 million transistors, integrating 66 3rd Generation RT Cores and 264 4th Gen Tensor Cores, accentuating real-time ray tracing and AI-driven enhancements. In contrast, the GeForce RTX 3080 offers 28,300 transistors, along with 68 2nd-gen RT Cores and 272 3rd-gen Tensor Cores, with a focus on accelerating ray tracing and machine learning tasks.

Moreover, while the RTX 4070 Ti Super prioritizes hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding with its 8th Gen NVENC and 5th Gen NVDEC technologies, the RTX 3080 also supports 7th Gen NVENC encoding and 5th Gen NVDEC decoding. Naturally, given the use of a newer architecture, the RTX 4070 Ti Super emerges as the victor in this round.

Performance

When comparing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super to the RTX 3080, several key performance differences emerge. Despite the RTX 4070 Ti Super having fewer CUDA cores at 8448 compared to the 8960 of the RTX 3080, its newer and more powerful cores contribute to overall enhanced performance across a wide variety of tasks. Additionally, while the RTX 3080 offers either 12GB or 10GB of GDDR6X memory on a wider bus, the RTX 4070 Ti Super's 16GB VRAM on a 256-bit bus ensures ample memory bandwidth for demanding tasks and makes it more future-proof for high-resolution gaming.

In gaming scenarios at 1440p resolution, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super demonstrates a significant performance advantage over the RTX 3080, boasting an average difference of 20 to 25%. This performance delta stems from the RTX 4070 Ti Super's superior architecture, memory configuration, and higher clock speeds. Although clock speeds are not directly comparable across different architectures, the 2610 MHz boost clock of the RTX 4070 Ti Super gives it a notable advantage compared to the RTX 3080's 1710 MHz. Moreover, the RTX 4070 Ti Super's 3rd Gen RT cores enable it to excel in ray tracing tasks, leaving the RTX 3080 trailing behind.

Furthermore, the advancements in DLSS technology contribute to the RTX 4070 Ti Super's lead, with DLSS 3.0 offering real-time frame generation support and a significant boost in performance compared to DLSS 2.0. This feature further solidifies the RTX 4070 Ti Super's position as a top choice for gamers seeking cutting-edge performance and graphical fidelity in this price bracket and makes it a better investment for the near future as well. Overall, the RTX 4070 Ti Super easily takes this round.

Efficiency

In terms of efficiency, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super outshines the RTX 3080 with its significantly lower total graphics power (TGP) of 285W compared to 350W for the RTX 3080. This substantial difference in power consumption translates to a more efficient utilization of resources, making the RTX 4070 Ti Super a more appealing option for users conscious of power consumption and thermal management.

NVIDIA's recommendation of a 700W PSU for the RTX 4070 Ti Super compared to a 750W PSU for the RTX 3080 further underscores the former's efficiency, indicating its ability to deliver comparable performance with less power draw. Moreover, the RTX 4070 Ti Super not only exhibits superior efficiency but also runs cooler, thanks to its lower power requirements and newer architecture.

This combination of reduced power consumption and lower operating temperatures enhances the overall reliability and longevity of the graphics card while also potentially offering quieter operation under load. Therefore, for users with constraints such as a lower wattage PSU or a compact PC case with limited airflow, the RTX 4070 Ti Super emerges as the winner in this round, providing both efficiency and performance in a more manageable package.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super vs 3080: is it worth the upgrade?

When considering which GPU to purchase, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super emerges as the clear winner, boasting superiority in all aspects including architecture, performance, and efficiency. With its newer and improved architecture, the RTX 4070 Ti Super delivers exceptional performance across a wide range of tasks, making it an ideal choice for gamers and content creators alike. Additionally, its efficiency is unmatched, offering impressive power savings compared to its predecessor, the RTX 3080.

While the GeForce RTX 3080 presents a compelling argument in terms of pricing, the significant performance gap between the two GPUs renders the slight price difference negligible. Unless one can secure a substantial discount on the RTX 3080, opting for the RTX 4070 Ti Super is the more sensible choice, considering its superior performance and future-proof features such as advanced Ray Tracing support and DLSS 3.0. Investing in the RTX 4070 Ti Super ensures a more robust and capable GPU for years to come.

Furthermore, the RTX 4070 Ti Super's enhanced efficiency makes it an even more attractive option, particularly for users with lower-wattage power supplies or smaller PC cases. With its lower power requirements and cooler operating temperatures, the RTX 4070 Ti Super offers peace of mind and improved reliability, making it the preferred choice for those seeking both performance and efficiency in their graphics card purchase.

Therefore, considering these results, it is certainly worth upgrading from the RTX 3080 to the RTX 4070 Ti Super if you are currently in the market for a new GPU.