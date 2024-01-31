Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AMP Holo The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is one chip from Nvidia's mid-cycle refresh for the 4000-series, and promises powerful gaming experiences at 1440p. It also features 16GB of VRAM and a more powerful GPU chip than the RTX 4070 Ti it replaces in the lineup. Pros 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM with 256-bit bus Uses the AD103 GPU core. Large cooling solution with three fans Cons Awkward pricing $870 at Amazon $870 at Newegg

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is part of the mid-cycle refresh for 4000-series graphics cards from Nvidia. Unlike the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super, the middle child of the refresh isn't getting a FE, or Founders Edition, model. That means the only way to get one is from board partners, all of which are charging a premium for their customized designs. With the RTX 4070 being the best graphics card in gaming currently, due to its stellar performance for the cost, the RTX 4070 Ti Super has its work cut out for it to provide enough value to justify its higher cost. Let's break down the specifications and performance and decide which Ada Lovelace graphics card is best for you.

RTX 4070 Ti Super vs 4070: Price, specs & availability

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super was launched on January 24, 2024. Nvidia is relying on its board partners for this particular chip, so there is no Founders Edition model. While it has an MSRP of $799, only a few of the AIB boards are available at that price, with prices increasing to the most expensive version available at $900. You can get one from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, or other major retailers that sell computer hardware.

Nvidia launched the RTX 4070 on April 13, 2023. At launch, it had an MSRP of $599, and came in a Founders Edition and multiple variants from Nvidia's board partners which cost slightly more. After Nvidia released the RTX 4070 Super at the same price, the RTX 4070 received a $50 price cut, so the new MSRP is $549. You can buy it directly from Nvidia or its partner Best Buy if you want the Founders Edition variant, or any major retailer with computer hardware if you want one of the many AIB designs.



Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AMP Holo Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Brand Zotac Nvidia Shader Units 8,448 5,888 Ray Accelerators/Cores 66 46 Stream Processors 66 46 Base Clock Speed 2,340 MHz 1,920MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,640 MHz 2,480MHz Memory Bus 256-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 672.3 GB/s 504.2GB/s Power Draw 285 W 200W

Architecture

Ada Lovelace dukes it out in the mid-cycle refresh

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 4070 are both built on the same 4nm Ada Lovelace architecture that all RTX 40 series cards share. The difference is that the RTX 4070 Ti Super now uses the AD103 silicon that is used in the RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super, while the RTX 4070 is using the slightly-lesser AD104 chip. The change means Nvidia could increase the streaming multiprocessors (SMs) to 66, a 10% change from the RTX 4070 Ti it is replacing in the product stack. It also means more memory bandwidth, with a 256-bit bus and more memory, with 16GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory. That's a rated bandwidth of 672GB/s, a big jump up from the 504.2GB/s that the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 both share.

On paper, that should mean that the RTX 4070 Ti Super is anywhere from 10% to 25% more powerful than the RTX 4070 Ti, which in turn was more powerful than the RTX 4070. In our testing of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X, we found it gave similar performance to a Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC card, which is really disappointing. The one proviso here is that this is the only RTX 4070 Ti Super card that we've tested so far, and MSI has acknowledged that there were VBIOS issues at play that might have caused the lower performance.

Power and performance

Both are 1440p champs

We've had hands-on experience with both of these graphics cards, and luckily, they're both from the same line from the same manufacturer. We were really impressed by the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 3X, saying "Performance is great with smooth 1440p performance and good enough FPS at 4K." That's true enough for raster performance, before you consider that you can turn on DLSS (up to version 3.5 now) for AI-powered upscaling or frame-generation to get even more frames at 4K.

Fire Strike Ultra Time Spy (DX12) Time Spy Extreme (DX12) MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X 14,103 21,021 10,931 MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 3X - 17,899 -

The RTX 4070 Ti Super we've tested so far is also an MSI Ventus 3X model, although it was less impressive in our experience. Yes, it can get a higher score in Time Spy, which is a synthetic benchmark that tests DX12 performance. And yes, it can get 42.5% more frames in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p than the RTX 4070, but then it does so at a 51% increase in cost if we're going by the new MSRP of the RTX 4070. That's a huge price delta, and just isn't worth it when you could get the RTX 4080 Super for another $200.

Games RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X RTX 4070 Ventus 3X Cyberpunk 2077 (RT: Ultra/ No DLSS) FHD: 82

2K: 57

4K: 39 2K: 40

4K: 5 Alan Wake 2 (Max preset with path tracing/ DLSS: Quality with frame generation) FHD: 96

2K: 61 - DOOM Eternal 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 289

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 190

4K, RT, Ultra Nightmare: 127

Both of these graphics cards are great at 1080p and 1440p resolutions, so you shouldn't run into any issues with any game in your collection. We used some of the newest and most demanding titles in our testing, and both handled them like champs. In 4K resolution, the picture does skew towards the RTX 4070 Ti Super, possibly due to the 16GB of VRAM coming more into play. If you want to play at 4K though, you should be looking at the top two cards in Nvidia's lineup, the RTX 4080 Super and the RTX 4090, so that you have enough graphical prowess to spare when newer game engines come out to give your hardware a true workout.

RTX 4070 Ti Super vs 4070: Which is right for you?

The Nvidia RTX 4070 was already the best value mainstream gaming graphics card for this generation, and a $50 discount thanks to the RTX 4070 Super's release has only made it a better proposition. The RTX 4070 is great at 1440p, able to push out high frame rates even when real-time ray tracing is enabled, and it can hold its own at 4K in all but the most demanding game titles. You also get DLSS 3.5 and all of Nvidia's other technologies that are also in the more expensive RTX 4070 Ti Super, so the lower-priced card is a clear winner. We thought the same about the RTX 4070 Ti when the RTX 4070 came out, that it simply didn't provide enough value for its asking price.

That said, the RTX 4070 Ti Super has one thing that the RTX 4070 can't match, and that's 16GB of VRAM. This is essential for some workloads, like artificial intelligence or deep learning, even if it doesn't provide enough extra value for the card during gaming use. If you need the VRAM, the decision is easy to make, as your workload simply wouldn't work properly without it. Even so, the RTX 4080 Super is only slightly more expensive, and brings more power and the same amount of VRAM to the table.

And if you're planning a build around either of these graphics cards, don't forget to check out our lists for the best CPUs to pair them with and power supplies to keep them humming along.