MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3x slots right in between the RTX 4070 Super and the RTX 4080 Super, making it a great option if you're looking to do 1440p gaming or try your hand at 4K gaming. What's more is that you can get this card for a lot cheaper than the flagships. Pros Not as pricey as flagship cards 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM Effective cooling Cons Awkward price-to-performance ratio $830 at Newegg $830 at Best Buy

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 While a bit old in the tooth compared to newer variants, Nvidia's RTX 4080 is still an incredibly premium GPU that has more than enough power for high-refresh-rate 1440p gaming as well as 4K gaming. If you're looking for an all-around powerhouse of a card, the RTX 4080 is an excellent choice if you can find one at a decent price. Pros Impressive performance 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM Great for 1440p and 4K gaming Cons Can be hard to find at retail prices $1200 at Best Buy $1700 at Newegg



Finding the right GPU can be tough. Between the best GPUs overall, the best 4K GPUs, and the best gaming GPUs, it can turn into a confusing mess to decide which card is the one that'll work best for you. However, the 4070 Ti Super is an all-around impressive card, regardless of usecase, while the slightly older RTX 4080 still remains a powerhouse. So, which GPU is the right choice?

Luckily, we've got the ultimate comparison between the 4070 Ti Super and the 4080 for you.

Price, specs, and availability

New kid on the block or old reliable

Nvidia's 4070 Ti Super launched in January 2024, making it a recent addition to Nvidia's GPU lineup, while there isn't a Founders Edition for this card. It has an MSRP of $799, but the third-party versions of this GPU, like the MSI one we reviewed, tend to be a bit more expensive. You can expect to spend somewhere between $800 and $900 on a 4070 Ti Super depending on which particular model you end up going with and which retailer you buy from.

The RTX 4080 from Nvidia launched in 2022, and it's available across retailers. However, stock and pricing on the 4080 have been rocky since launch. It has an MSRP of $1199, but it can be tough to find a card in stock for that price. Third-party cards also can range pretty wildly in price, reaching over $1700 at the most. With a little digging and a little luck, though, you should be able to find one closer to that $1199 MSRP, depending on the model.



MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition Memory 16GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR6X Power 285W 320W Boost Speed 2,640 MHz 2.51GHz CUDA Cores 8,448 9,728 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Process 5nm TSMC 4nm Memory bus width 256-Bit 256-bit

RTX 4070 Ti Super vs. RTX 4080: Architecture and design

Similar but with some key differences

The 4070 Ti Super and the 4080 are both built with Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture; however, the 4080 relied on a 4nm process, while the 4070 Ti Super relied on a 5nm process. Although, both cards feature the same AD103 silicon. You're also getting a 256-bit bus and 16GB of GDDR6X memory on both cards. That's where the similarities end, though.

Depending on the model, Nvidia's 4080 is clocked slightly lower with a base clock of 2205MHz and boost clock of 2505MHz, while the 4070 Ti Super features a base clock of 2340MHz and boost clock of 2610MHz. On the memory bandwidth front, the 4080 comes in at 716GB/s and the 4070 Ti Super at 672GB/s. The 4080 also offers up more CUDA cores at 9728 vs. 8448.

On paper, these cards are similar, but you could reasonably expect somewhere in the range of a 10% performance uplift on the 4080. However, it's important to keep in mind that the raw specs of a card don't always cleanly translate into FPS in games. It's also worth keeping in mind that the 4070 Ti Super is positioned by Nvidia as a mid-range card, while the 4080 was more of a flagship.

RTX 4070 Ti Super vs. RTX 4080: Performance

Great choices for 1440p gaming

As a caveat, keep in mind that in our review of the MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X, we may have seen numbers that were slightly lower than expected, as originally there were VBIOS issues with the card before they were patched out, while we haven't had a chance to review other 4070 Ti Super models. And make sure to remember that, depending on which model of 4080 you go with, you might get higher clocks and better FPS than what you see on the Founders 4080.

Games MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 (RT: Ultra) 2K: 57 FPS

4K: 39 FPS 2K: 73 FPS

4K: 31 FPS DOOM Eternal 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 289 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 190 FPS

4K, RT, Ultra Nightmare: 127 FPS 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 265 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 202 FPS

4K, RT, Ultra Nightmare: 159 FPS

Outside of a few exceptions in our numbers, the general trend you can see is that the 4080 tends to, on average, outperform the 4070 Ti Super. If you're looking for more data, UserBenchmarks has thousands of 4080 samples and hundreds of 4070 Ti Super samples, and the trend there is that the 4080 is around 14% faster, on average, than the 4070 Ti Super. This dovetails nicely with what you see in our numbers as well as what you'd expect from the specs of these cards.

If you're planning to do some high-refresh-rate gaming at 1440p, both of these cards are excellent choices. For 30 FPS or 60 FPS gaming at 4K, these cards are also more than capable. If you want the best of the best and are in search of the highest FPS possible in 4K at maximum settings, you might want to look for even more powerful cards, as well as a processor to match, but for most, either card here brings more than enough power to the table.

While there are certainly performance differences between these cards, the differences are not night and day. Depending on your chosen model of card, your game of choice, and what your graphics settings are, you may or may not see much of a difference between the two. Nonetheless, if picking up the most powerful card is your top priority, that honor likely falls to the 4080, especially if you go with one that has a factory overclock not the Founders Edition.

RTX 4070 Ti Super vs. RTX 4080: Which is right for you?

Save yourself some time and money

While the RTX 4080 may beat out the 4070 Ti Super in raw power, the difference here is likely not worth the major premium you'll pay for a 4080. Not only can 4080s be tough to find in stock, they can cost as much as double (or even more) that of a 4070 Ti Super that sits in the $800 to $900 range. The winner here is the 4070 Ti Super, but there are other options to consider.

The 4080 Super, for example, is meant to replace the original 4080, and it is set to retail at just $999, which is $200 less than the retail price of the 4080. This does make the 4070 Ti Super a bit of an awkward GPU at $800 to $900, though, since for relatively little money you can get a decent boost in power. Nonetheless, the 4070 Ti Super is still a powerful card.

Nvidia's 4070 Ti Super is close in power to the original RTX 4080 for significantly less of the cost, and you won't have to worry too much about stock, either. If you're looking for a great card for 1440p gaming, or even some 4K gaming, the 4070 Ti Super is an excellent choice.

However, that's not to say the RTX 4080 isn't a capable card, too. If you can find one at its original retail price, or somehow on sale for even less, this two-year-old GPU still packs a major punch in terms of power and won't struggle with the latest games at the highest settings.