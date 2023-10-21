The RTX 4000-series GPUs are at the heart of the most powerful gaming graphics cards today. They're packed with the latest bells and whistles, and are the only option for you if you can't do without high-end ray tracing and robust frame generation (FSR 3's Fluid Motion Frames isn't there yet). The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the king of the pack, representing a giant leap from even the best RTX 4080 GPUs out there. The gaping chasm of performance between these two cards made it impossible not to have a GPU fit in between them, bridging the gap.

This rumored "RTX 4080 Ti" might finally become a reality in the next few months, if leaks and rumors turn out to be true. And if things play out favorably for gamers, spending around $1,200 on a graphics card might finally seem like the right move.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti: An RTX 4090 in all but name?

It's all shrouded in speculation at the moment, but numerous reports suggest that the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti will be based on the AD102 GPU, the same die used in the flagship RTX 4090. Furthermore, it's expected that the RTX 4080 Ti will feature more than 14,000 CUDA cores, something that's in touching distance of the RTX 4090's 16,384 CUDA cores. This would be a colossal jump compared to the 9,728 CUDA cores in the RTX 4080. The VRAM might also receive a boost from 16GB on the RTX 4080 to 20GB on the RTX 4080 Ti.

While the GDDR6X memory on the RTX 4080 Ti might be a tad slower than that on the RTX 4080, its boost clock is rumored to be quite similar to that of the RTX 4090. The power draw would also be closer to 400W, a significant jump from the 320W TGP of the RTX 4080. Some reports suggest Nvidia could call it the RTX 4080 Super. Considering the company hasn't used the "Super" branding since the RTX-2000 series, and we already have the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti, it's safe to assume that this new entrant would indeed be called the RTX 4080 Ti.

The price might be right

Considering Nvidia's track record these past few years, it's hard to expect the company to resist the temptation to price this new and more powerful card at a ridiculous $1,400 or $1,500. But, as far as rumors go, we might just see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti come in at an MSRP of $1,200 or slightly higher. This is the price range of the RTX 4080, and if it really happens, this would virtually bring RTX 4090-class performance to RTX 4080-level prices.

There has been talk of gamers either opting for the cheaper but still powerful RTX 4070 Ti or jumping to the RTX 4090 for a truly night-and-day performance difference. This leaves the RTX 4080 in a weird spot as consumers find the $1,200 price hard to justify for the performance improvement it provides over the RTX 4070 Ti. You're talking about a 50% price premium for a 20% to 30% performance difference.

If the RTX 4080 Ti is able to deliver on its rumored performance at around $1,200, it would make far more sense for gamers to justify the cost. Plus, this could also reduce the price of the RTX 4080, but seeing that it's already selling for around $1,100 and even less during sales, we're not counting on that.

Is it worth the wait?

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti is expected to launch in early 2024. This might translate to a January release window, but could just as easily mean March. If you're building a high-end gaming PC right now and can't wait for around six months, you can opt for the RTX 4080 or RTX 4090, or even the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, if ray tracing isn't a concern.

On the other hand, it might be worth your while to wait it out and see the reviews come in for the new and improved card in a few months. The best course of action would be to wait it out, if you can, and squeeze some more FPS from your existing GPU till then. If you're already rocking an upper mid-range or high-end graphics card in your gaming rig, it doesn't make sense to upgrade this year, unless the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals deliver something truly irresistible.

The RTX 4080 Ti might just be the best high-end GPU

You should always take rumors and leaks with a pinch of salt. That said, it was inevitable that Nvidia would slot in a new GPU between the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. How powerful this RTX 4080 Ti actually is, remains to be seen. It's a given that it would be significantly faster than the RTX 4080, but a lot hinges on the price. If the price-to-performance isn't desirable, then it would just end up as another great product mired with terrible execution.

Meanwhile, you can make the most of the upcoming sale season and wishlist some of the best gaming PSUs if your current unit isn't prepared for an upgraded GPU.