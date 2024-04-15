If you've been thinking about building a new PC, chances are, you've taken a look at what's out there in terms of processors, motherboards, and other components. And if you're looking to build a new gaming PC, then a quality graphics card is going to be a must, which means, your build is going to come out to be considerably more expensive.

Related Best GPUs for gaming in 2024 The GPU is arguably the most important part of any gaming PC build, so we're here to help you choose the right one

But that doesn't mean you can't save money in the process if you know where to look, and luckily, we've found a really good deal on one of the best cards out, with this promotion that knocks $200 off the retail price of this Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 White OC Edition graphics card for a limited time. While it might not seem like a lot, it's actually down to one of its lowest prices its ever been, which makes it the perfect time to shop for a card if you're looking for one.

What's great about this Asus GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card?

Source: Asus

If you're looking to get one of the best graphics cards out right now, then the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 White OC Edition is going to be it. This graphics card is an absolute beast in terms of performance, with graphical power that really does go unmatched, thanks to the utilization of the latest technology offered by Nvidia.

In addition to all the raw power, the card is built to provide the most optimal airflow and even has a massive fin array that helps dissipate heat for extended performance. Furthermore, Asus provides its GPU Tweak III software that makes it a breeze to fine tune the performance of the card, just in case you're someone that likes to really dial in the settings of your graphics card.

Although you won't find a better card than this one, one thing to look out for with this model is its sheer size, which comes with a 3.5 slot design. That means you're going to want to have that space available, so you can comfortably install this in your current or new PC. With that said, you won't find a better deal on this graphics card, as it drops $200 for a limited time.

So if you've been thinking about upgrading and going all out, then this one is going to be one great option. Also, if you're an Amazon credit card holder, you can take advantage of special financing offers.