Nvidia has had a real time trying to keep its RTX 50 release going smoothly. The issues began when people began reporting that updating the drivers caused a nasty black screen issue that sometimes didn't fix itself. This was then compounded with another issue where some GPUs were missing the correct amount of ROPs, albeit it was a rare occurrence. Nvidia pushed out a patch to help fix the former issue, but it seems that the update has only made the problem worse for some.

Nvidia's new driver isn't the silver bullet fix we were hoping for

As spotted by WccfTech, people have now had some time with the new driver to see if it fixed the issue. Not only is the black screen issue persisting, but it seems that it has spread to previously unaffected users too. For example, some people are reporting that playing games with multi-frame generation will sometimes crash to a black screen and cause a computer restart.

It seems the best course of action right now is to roll back to whichever driver was the most stable for you and hold out for Nvidia to publish a fix. While Team Green is likely to get one out soon, it can't afford to show weakness when AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 card is set to release very soon. If the company can't get its GPUs back on track soon, it may lose some of its userbase to the competition.