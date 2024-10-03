The day I got hold of an RTX 3080 at MSRP when the treacherous GPU pricing was still haunting us, I couldn't stop pinching myself. It all happened as part of a PC building contest by Nvidia and WD that I won, but hey, it still counts. After planning for years for an upgrade from my GTX 1660 Ti, I suddenly had a new gaming PC with an RTX 3080. To say the next two years went by smoothly would be an understatement.

In early 2024, however, the itch to upgrade came back in full force. I wasn't able to play the latest titles in all their glory, Frame Generation wasn't available on my card, and a bit of FOMO was also in play. When I finally decided that I wanted to move to the RTX 4080 Super, we were already in rumor season as the RTX 5000 series was on the horizon. So, I decided to wait, but the latest reports have made me worried that my RTX 5000 upgrade dream might never see the light of day.

3 My existing power supply might not hold up

The next-gen cards will stress existing power supplies

When I was picking components for my RTX 3080 build, I looked at the recommended PSU wattage (750W), the CPU, and the cooler (the Ryzen 7 5700X and a 240mm AIO). I swiftly picked an 850W Gold PSU for the build, confident in my choice, as I'd accounted for some headroom and maybe a future upgrade. Now that the "future upgrade" is dangerously close, I'm rethinking my PSU choice.

This added burden on my budget might delay my dream upgrade to the RTX 5080 for quite some time.

The RTX 5000 series is still a few months away, but all rumors point to a significant increase in the TGP of the high-end SKUs. To compare, both the RTX 3080 and RTX 4080 Super have a 320W TGP, which is perfectly fine for the 850W EVGA power supply I'm running. However, if the RTX 5080 does bring a 400W TGP (as rumored), along with more stringent power excursion requirements and/or a new connector, I'm afraid I'll need to replace my PSU (just to be safe).

Considering the power supply protects thousands of dollars worth of precious hardware inside the PC, I'll err on the side of caution and upgrade to a high-quality 1000W unit. This added burden on my budget might delay my dream upgrade to the RTX 5080 for quite some time.

2 The RTX 5000 GPU I want might cost a ton

I have my eyes set on the RTX 5080