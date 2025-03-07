Nvidia's new RTX 5070 isn't one of the best graphics cards you can buy. In fact, it's in the running for one of the most disappointing releases we've seen from Nvidia over the past few years, which you can read more about in our RTX 5070 review. Thankfully, you don't have to settle for Nvidia's latest midrange offering.

There's a ton of competition around the $550 list price of the RTX 5070, and many of those options outpace the RTX 5070, be it on price, performance, or both. If you need to upgrade your GPU but can't justify Nvidia's latest, these are the GPUs you should look at instead.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

No Multi-Frame Generation? No problem