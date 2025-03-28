Summary Nvidia RTX 5090 selling for $3,719, almost double the original price.

Are you on the hunt for a shiny new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090? If so, there's some good news; the GPUs have been spotted in stock, and they're currently selling for a cool $3,719. If that has put you right off of buying one, don't worry; it seems you're far from alone.

GeForce RTX 5090s are going for $3,719, and people are balking

As spotted by VideoCardz, a Redditor took to the Nvidia subreddit to announce that some 5090s came back in stock in the Micro Center in Dallas. You can see them all on the shelves in the photo below.

But that's a little odd, isn't it? You'd expect a store to be cleaned out of 5090s the second they came back, so why are the shelves packed with them? Part of the reason may be the price point. You're gonna need to zoom in on the image, but if you take a closer look at the GPU box second from the top on the right, there's a sticker on it. And on that sticker is a $3,719 price tag. That's almost double the RRP of $2,000 that Nvidia set.

Of course, the GPUs may be sitting on the shelf because people haven't learned that they're there, and they may be cleaned out by now. However, between the nasty black screen driving issues, reports of missing ROPs, and Intel and AMD providing cheaper options, there's a good chance that people are just not willing to pay over $3,700 for a GPU. And it seems the Reddit comments share that feeling: