Summary Nvidia GeForce 5090 damaged a PSU and connector, causing concerns among owners.

Even without OC settings, the original PSU cable intended for 600W could not prevent melting.

The incident raises safety doubts for other 5090 owners, seeking a resolution to avoid future damage.

Back when the 5090 was pretty new, there was a tale making the rounds of a card melting someone's PSU connector. Given how the GPU alone has a 600W power demand, it wasn't too surprising that it could eat through a cable, but it was still shocking to see. Unfortunately, if a new story is to be believed, not only has the 5090 chewed up another one, but it also killed the PSU while it was at it.

Related The Nvidia RTX 5070 is even more disappointing than I expected Nvidia's RTX 5070 is gunning for the 1440p crown, but it fails to stand out from the half dozen other options already available around $550.

An Nvidia GeForce 5090 reportedly took out a connector and a PSU

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, user Roachard made a post on the Nvidia subreddit showing the proof. You can check out the damage in the gallery below.

The user's PC had a 9800x3d CPU, an MSI Gaming 5090 Trio OC GPU, and a Corsair SF1000L PSU. They knew about the previous cable melting incident, which sparked lots of advice about using the stock power cable instead of opting for a third-party one. Unfortunately, not even that helped:

Cable: original 12vhpw cable rated for 600w that came with the PSU plugged directly into the PSU. No extensions. Did not mess with any of the OC settings, ran it as is out of the box. Bought about a month ago from a best buy drop. I saw the melting cables posts and thought that I was safe if I stayed away from custom cables. Apparently its still not safe to use the original manufacturer's cables

Now that we have a story claiming that stock setup can still melt a cable, things have gotten a little dicier for 5090 owners. Here's hoping someone finds a cause soon and gives everyone peace of mind that their PC won't melt on them.