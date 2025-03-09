Summary RTX 5090's power cable heating past boiling point raises concern.

Thermal imaging reveals GPU's power connector reaching dangerous temperatures.

Despite reports of gaming without issues, it's advised to use stock cables.

When you're using a GPU as powerful as the RTX 5090, it's inevitable that it's going to get a little toasty. However, someone discovered that the GPU's power connector perhaps gets a little too hot for comfort. Using a heat sensor, someone watched as their RTX 5090's power cable hit a toasty 300F (150C) during use.

The Nvidia RTX 5090 heated its power cable past boiling point in a test

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, Andreas Schilling on X posted images of their RTX 5090 working away. They pointed their thermal camera at the GPU tog et some images, when they noticed that their power connector was getting a little too hot for comfort:

The card in question was an Inno3D RTX 5090 Frostbite with liquid cooling, the PSU was a be quiet! Dark Power 13 and the GPU pulled 600W during this test.

People have reported that they've been gaming with their RTX 5090 without issue, so this discovery shouldn't cause too much panic. However, it's probably best to use the stock cable for now.