Summary Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 may sell for $2,200 US, according to a Chinese retailer leak.

The Chinese price set at $2,600 includes a 13% VAT, putting it around $2,200 in the US.

Previous leaks indicate the RTX 5090 may cost around $5999 in a PC bundle with other high-end specs.

Waiting for Nvidia to release the price of the GeForce RTX 5090 is kind of like getting an injection. You know it's going to sting, but all you can do is wait with your teeth clenched and your eyes closed. While Nvidia won't dare reveal the price point until CES 2025 at the very earliest, there have been hints of how much it may cost. Now, a Chinese retailer has leaked a price point, and even though I know it would be quite costly, I'm still grimacing at the sound of it.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 may sell for $2,200

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, an eagle-eyed X user has spotted a Chinese retailer listing prices for the 5090 and the 5080 on their website. Each GPU is listed at 18,999 Yuan ($2,600) and 9,999 Yuan ($1,350), respectively.

However, Tom's Hardware notes that this may not translate 1:1 with the US price. Because China has a 13% VAT, the "real" price would be around $2,200 for the 5090 and $1,200 for the 5080. That's a little easier on the wallet than the post-VAT price, but it'ss still a breathtaking cost for a GPU.

The price point matches what we've seen previously with 5090-powered devices. For instance, we previously saw a price leak for a 5090 PC that totaled $5999, which also came equipped with 128GB of RAM and an i9 processor. The GPU taking up around a third of that cost sounds about right.

So there you have it: a brief peek into what might be the RTX 5090 price tag. All this stuff is liable to change, so don't put too much weight on it. Instead, if you want to know for sure just how big a hole this GPU is going to make in your bank account, be sure to tune into CES 2025 in January for an official announcement.