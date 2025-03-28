Summary Retailer lists defective RTX 5090 as "B-stock" with a price $1,000 higher than MSRP.

A small number of RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards are missing ROPs, impacting performance.

Nvidia hasn't provided clear guidance to impacted users.

Here's a worrying sign of where the GPU market could be headed. German retailer Alternate has listed "B-stock" models of Zotac RTX 5090 Solid OC that are missing ROPs, adversely impacting performance. Despite that, the retailer still has the card listed for 2,899 euro, or about $3,100, as spotted by VideoCardz. That's over $1,000 higher than the list price of the RTX 5090 for what is, at its core, a defective unit.

High prices for defective RTX 5090s

That's not defective! It's just B-stock