Every summer, the gaming community gets together to find out what new video games are on the horizon. The biggest publishers and developers take this chance to show what they have been working on for years, and while we don’t have a centralized space for everything to appear at anymore, like E3, many large events are still spread out over the summer months. One of the biggest shows every year is the Xbox Games Showcase, which will take place on June 8, 2025 at 10 AM PT.

Xbox has definitely been in a tumultuous spot in recent years. Microsoft shelled out big money to put both Zenimax Media and Activision Blizzard under their umbrella, and followed those big acquisitions up with massive layoffs and the news that many formerly Xbox-exclusive games would be playable on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to what games remain exclusive and which come to new platforms, but if we focus on just the games that will show up, we can still envision a lot of exciting titles to be shown off. Here are the games you should expect to see at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025.

1 The Outer Worlds 2 (Now Confirmed)

There are quite a few games on this list that you can expect to see, but The Outer Worlds 2 is the only confirmed game, as of the time of this writing. In fact, the game is taking headline status for this year’s Xbox Games Showcase, and will have a direct section focused on it immediately following the larger show. Xbox has been doing this in recent years with games like Starfield and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 getting the big focus. You should expect a deep dive into the game explaining what’s new from the original game, the main points of the story, and a release date for sometime later in 2025 or early 2026.

Obsidian Entertainment also released Avowed earlier this year, which was a quality RPG that has its fans. The original Outer Worlds nestled a very similar fan base, but was developed before Microsoft had acquired the development team. It will be interesting to see how the next game looks with all the time and new resources available.

Will there be Avowed DLC?

As of this writing, we can’t be sure whether or not Avowed will have DLC announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. The game has proven to have an audience, but we don’t know how successful it has been in Microsoft’s eyes. It is definitely possible that the Avowed team have been working on an expansion of some sort to add to its story, but that is something we will have to wait for the show to learn about.

2 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong has found itself in the position of one of those games that has had fans begging to see more of it for so long that it’s starting to bring up questions about its status. Will it ever be released? Is it in development hell? While we can’t talk about the current quality of the game, it was recently confirmed to be releasing in 2025 on the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. The official Xbox Game Pass social media made sure to remind everyone that this will be a day one release on the subscription service. It’s pretty safe to say that the highly anticipated sequel will be featured here.