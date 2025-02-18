Windows 11 and 10 have intuitive interfaces, but sometimes, it can be too overwhelming to navigate to launch certain settings and apps. That's where run commands help. The run dialog box is one of the most underutilized Windows tools, but once you get used to it, there's no going back. Whether you're troubleshooting, managing files, or customizing your system, run commands can save you quite a lot of time and effort.

I heavily use run commands in my day-to-day work on Windows, and here are the ones that I find most useful.

Manage your system like a pro