With its sleek UI, robust functionality, and rock-solid integration with other Apple products, there’s no denying that macOS is an amazing OS. The fact that Apple’s premium desktop OS has clung to its spot as one of the big three desktop operating systems besides Windows and Linux – despite its exclusivity to a smaller set of devices – serves as a testament to macOS’ massive success.

Unfortunately, not everyone can spend thousands of dollars just to experience an intuitive OS. Plus, most of the affordable MacBooks are often crippled on the memory front, so you’re bound to spend a fortune just to use macOS. But thankfully, it’s still possible to build your own Hackintosh and, having previously turned my old PC into a Proxmox-powered macOS machine, I recently decided to test some popular applications on the makeshift macOS system. While the performance was equally surprising and predictable, here’s everything I learned after working on this experiment for well over a week.

My old PC and server rig couldn't make the cut

And I had to whip out my primary system for the project

If you’ve read my recent articles on XDA, you may have realized that I’ve grown fond of home servers. So, my initial idea was to try and run as many macOS applications on my dual Intel Xeon E5-2650 V4 system. Unfortunately, the server CPUs from 2016 failed miserably at running macOS Ventura and outright refused to boot into Sonoma.

In fact, their performance was so bad that even after allocating a majority of cores and upwards of 60GBs of memory, the server machine was easily defeated by the measly 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 1600 on my old PC. But it wasn’t much of a victory for the first-generation Ryzen family member either, as the macOS VM was still a little too sluggish for me to use it. Not to mention, the performance would plummet anytime I launched more than three applications at once.

Eventually, I had to relent and nominate my Ryzen 5 5600X PC for the project. As I flashed Proxmox onto a USB drive, I was feeling confident about the whole project. After all, a 5600X should, at the very least, deliver passable performance. Although it eventually provided some good results, my path was wrought with plenty of errors, bugs, and crashes. What’s hilarious is that I encountered my very first roadblock moments after flashing the Proxmox ISO onto a USB drive and using it to boot into the Proxmox installer.

Hours went by as I painstakingly solved each error

But the result was worth the hassle

Once I agreed to set up Proxmox using the graphical installation method, my PC froze up at the loading drivers phase. After dismissing it as a faulty ISO/USB drive combo, I repeated the process with older versions of the Proxmox image and different storage media, but the error kept rearing its ugly head every time. Even adding the nomodeset parameter resulted in slowdowns, meaning it was time to don my troubleshooting hat.

Turns out, the drivers on the RTX 3080 Ti in my PC were the source of these troubles, and replacing the GPU with the ol’ reliable GTX 1080 brought an end to my woes – at least for the next couple of minutes. One thing I noticed was that Proxmox refers to your processor’s threads (and not the cores) as the assignable CPUs for virtual machines. Since I could only assign the number of cores as some exponential value of 2 (besides 0), I decided to allocate 8 out of 12 threads as CPU cores to the macOS VM. For the memory, I went with 16384MB, or exactly 16GB out of the 32GB RAM available on the host machine.

After following the exact procedure detailed in my older post, I booted into macOS Ventura and encountered the next issue: the system failed to connect to the Internet. This time, the issue was with my PCIe Ethernet card, as macOS doesn’t detect devices attached to the PCI Express slots. Since setting up PCIe passthrough on macOS requires a lot of elbow grease, I took the short way out and reinstalled the OS after unplugging the NIC. This time, I was unable to sign in to my Apple account on the App Store, as macOS kept claiming the system was unable to connect to the server.

Fortunately, after a marathon of fixes involving everything from switching the network drivers to running terminal commands, I resolved the issue by following the oldest trick in the book, namely turning off all systems and reconnecting the LAN cables after unplugging them for a few seconds. At last, I was able to log into my Apple account and live my lifelong dream of running macOS on a semi-capable machine.

Productivity apps worked spectacularly

The rock-solid performance in Chrome and LLMs was quite unexpected