How to run Roblox on your new Chromebook in 2022

Roblox is an incredibly popular online game. If you recently switched to a Chromebook, you might be looking forward to Roblox on your new laptop. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a native ChromeOS app. Luckily, like so many other games, you can use Android app support to enjoy it on your new Chromebook. For those with older Chromebooks, you can’t play Roblox without some workarounds which we’ll get into at the end of this guide.

Run Roblox on Chromebook using the Android app

Before you can start playing Roblox via the Google Play Store, you’ll need to verify that your Chromebook is supported. If your Chromebook was released in or after 2017, there’s a good chance it can run Android apps. The fastest way to check this is to head into Settings on your Chromebook. Here’s how.

Turn your Chromebook on and log in. Click on the time in the bottom right corner. Click on the Settings cog. Select Apps. If your Chromebook supports the Google Play Store, you’ll see a Google Play Store option. This means you can run Android apps on your Chromebook.

Some older Chromebooks didn’t ship with Google Play support enabled by default. However, many of those devices received Android app support via an update. If you have an older Chromebook, you should check for updates if you don’t see the Google Play Store option available. Follow these steps below for more instructions as to how.

Turn your Chromebook on and log in. Connect to Wi-Fi Click on the time in the bottom right corner. Select the Settings cog. Choose the About ChromeOS option. Click or tap on Check for updates. Follow instructions until the update completes.

Unfortunately, if the Google Play Store option still doesn’t appear in Settings, your device doesn’t support Android apps. If your Chromebook doesn’t support Android apps, it’s probably worth upgrading to one of our favorite new Chromebooks. If your Chromebook does support Android apps, the Google Play Store should be enabled by default. In the rare case, the option isn’t on already, you can choose to Turn on to enable the option to run Android apps.

Now you’re all set to run Roblox on your Chromebook as an Android app. Click on Install from the product page for the game. Wait for the game to download and install. After the game installs on your Chromebook you’ll see a Roblox icon in your Launcher. Tap on the icon to open the game. Log into your Roblox account or sign up for a new account and start playing.

Run Roblox on Chromebooks without Google Play Store support

If your Chromebook doesn’t have Google Play Store support, you can still play Roblox with a little more work. This method involves using a third-party service. We do not suggest this as it could put your account at risk, or damage your Chromebook. But if you accept the risk, you can try to play through the mobile cloud gaming platform now.gg. However, the experience might not be the best, and you could get input and latency lag, as the game is being played through the cloud. If you want more awesome Android apps for ChromeOS, instead check out our full guide.