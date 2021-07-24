Roblox is an incredibly popular online game. If you recently switched to a Chromebook, you might be looking forward to Roblox on your new laptop. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a native ChromeOS app. Luckily, like so many other games, you can use Android app support to enjoy it on your new Chromebook, provided the feature is enabled and not turned off by a school or someone managing your Chromebook. For those with older Chromebooks, you can also play Roblox through the web browser on a third-party website, as long as it is not blocked.

How to Run Roblox on a Chromebook using the Android app

If your Chromebook was released in or after 2017, there’s a good chance it can run Android apps, and this also means you can play Roblox on your Chromebook by downloading it through the Google Play Store. The Google Play Store should usually be turned on by default, and pre-installed, but just in case it's not, here's a step-by-step guide on how you can install it, and Roblox.

Click the time in the lower right corner of the screen and then click the settings cog. Once in the ChromeOS Settings, choose Apps in the sidebar. Then, choose Google Play Store. Click the button that says Turn on. Your Chromebook will download and install the Google Play Store. It could take a few minutes. Once installed, click the circular launcher icon to the left of your screen. Search for Google Play Store. Launch the app. In the search bar at the top of the Google Play Store, type in Roblox, or click the link below to get to the listing for the game. Press Install.

Once you press Install, Roblox will be installed on your Chromebook. You can find it in your launcher. Tap on the icon to open the game. Log into your Roblox account or sign up for a new account and start playing. The game should perform pretty smoothly, as long as you have a modern Chromebook.

How to run Roblox on a Chromebook using Now.gg

Unfortunately, if your device doesn't support Android apps, it's probably worth upgrading to one of our favorite new Chromebooks, so you can enjoy access to the Google Play Store. But if that is out of range for you, you can still run Roblox on a Chromebook through the web browser on a third-party website called Now.gg. It's pretty simple.

Open the Google Chrome web browser. Head to Now.gg, and choose Roblox from the list. Press the Play in browser button. Let the game load and then log in with your account.

We do not suggest this as it could put your account at risk, or damage your Chromebook. Additionally, the experience might not be the best, and you could get input and latency lag, as the game is being played through the cloud. If you want more awesome Android apps for ChromeOS, instead check out our full guide.