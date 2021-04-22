RuneScape will officially arrive on Android and iOS this summer

RuneScape is one of the most well-known MMORPGs in existence, with two versions currently available: the modern game and the classic ‘Old School’ version that largely resembles the game from 2007. Old School RuneScape arrived on Android and iOS in 2018, and now the full complete game is also coming to mobile.

Even though a port of the full RuneScape to mobile was announced at the same time as mobile Old School RuneScape, only now is the complete game ready to be released on iOS and Android. There’s no precise release date yet, but you can pre-register on the Play Store and Apple App Store to be notified when it goes live.

“Membership and player activity grew significantly across all our platforms over the past months,” the developers said in the announcement. “As of last week, we’ve hit our highest membership since 2015, and looking to break more records this year with the launch of Mobile. Together, we’ve ensured this 20 year old MMO we all love has so many more years in the tank, with no signs of slowing and I can’t wait to evolve it in to its next greatest moments!”

RuneScape is a multiplayer RPG that takes place in the medieval fantasy world of Gielinor, which is divided into different kingdoms players can explore. The game was first released in 2001, and the current version (RuneScape 3) arrived in 2013. RuneScape also recently launched on Steam, where it has an average user rating score of ‘Very Positive’.

There’s no shortage of MMORPGs on mobile platforms, but it will be great to see one of the longest-running actively-developed games make an appearance on iOS and Android.