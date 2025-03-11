Regular XDA readers will already know that I made the switch to an M4 Mac Mini after reviewing the computer late last year, and I've been enjoying my time on it ever since. Recently, though, I got to test out Parallels Desktop — arguably the best virtualization software for Mac — and wanted to run Windows 11 on it.

The thing is, shortly after I did, I realized there wasn't much of a reason to be using Windows 11 at all. Outside of maybe testing the occasional software to grab screenshots for it, I have no use for Windows 11 in my workflow anymore. There were a few things I did want to try, but after doing so, I didn't see much of a reason to keep going back to Windows.

macOS can do everything I need

I can unleash my productivity just like on Windows