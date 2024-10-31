Key Takeaways Russia fined Google $20 decillion for removing YouTube channels during Ukraine war.

The fine, starting from 2022, doubles every week, surpassing world wealth.

Google remains unfazed, claiming ongoing legal matters won't affect earnings.

If you've ever been fined for bad behavior, don't worry - at least your fine wasn't more than the total amount of money in the world's circulation. That's exactly what Google has been slapped with after Russia stated that it wasn't pleased about the tech giant removing its YouTube channels during the Ukraine war. The total bill comes to $20 decillion dollars, and as you might expect, Google hasn't been particularly enthused to pay it.

Russia fines Google $20 decillion for removing its YouTube channels

As reported by CNN Business, this gigantic figure was, surprisingly, not created by someone adding zeros to the end of a number until they felt it was "big enough." The fine started small enough back in 2022 when Google removed Russia's governmental accounts from YouTube. However, Russia also set the fine to double every week, and now that we're two years ahead, it's now asking for more than the total wealth of the world (which is $110 trillion, if you're wondering).

In a statement to CNN, Google didn't seem at all fazed by the fine:

“Civil judgments that include compounding penalties have been imposed upon us in connection with disputes regarding the termination of accounts, including those of sanctioned parties. We do not believe these ongoing legal matters will have a material adverse effect (on earnings).”

The worst part is that the fine is only going to continue to double, meaning that we've only just seen the beginning of how large this fine can get. Honestly, perhaps Google should just keep the fine rolling and see how large it can get before Russia finally gives up. Maybe the government will accept a shiny new Android phone instead?