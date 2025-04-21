I used to rely on TeamViewer for remote sessions. However, lately, it has felt more like a hurdle than a help. The constant pop-ups about commercial use, even during quick help sessions for family, and the sometimes clunky performance had me constantly searching for a better way.

There is no shortage of TeamViewer alternatives out there, and among them, I decided to take two of the most promising contenders, RustDesk and HelpWire, for a spin. Over the past few weeks, I've been putting them through their paces, testing everything from ease of use and connection stability to the range of features they offer. Let’s see which one might be the perfect TeamViewer escape route for you too.

Related 5 free remote desktop apps that are better than Chrome Remote Desktop It probably isn't surprising, but there are much better remote desktop apps than Chrome Remote Desktop.

RustDesk has an edge in cross-platform availability

RustDesk official apps are available on every platform you can think of. Aside from the desktop, the company offers native apps on mobile platforms as well. HelpWire is currently limited to Windows, Mac, and Linux. The company plans to launch mobile versions soon.

Suppose you need to access a file on your home computer while you're traveling. With the RustDesk mobile apps, you can easily connect to your Windows or macOS machine from your iPhone or Android device. This can be incredibly useful for providing technical support to mobile users. For instance, you could help a less tech-savvy family member troubleshoot their Android phone from the comfort of your Windows PC.

RustDesk isn’t available from the Google Play Store. You need to sideload the APK file from the official download page. I tried it on my Pixel 8 and kept running into installation errors.

Ease-of-use and overall UI is better on RustDesk

Speed and simplicity are important when it comes to remote access tools. After all, not everyone is an expert at setting up such tools, and sometimes you need remote assistance quickly. The good news is that both RustDesk and HelpWire have adopted a similar model that eliminates the need for lengthy account creation and complex configurations.

Unlike some remote access tools that require both parties to create and log into accounts before a connection can be established, RustDesk and HelpWire often allow for immediate connections without this hurdle. You can simply copy the session link and share it with a recipient. This is particularly beneficial for one-off support scenarios with clients or your parents.

However, when it comes to overall UI, I prefer RustDesk over HelpWire here. It looks cleaner, has a better UI for managing active remote sessions, and delivers a more responsive feel.

RustDesk and HelpWire have covered the basics in features