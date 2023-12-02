This weekend, two powerhouse boxers take to the ring to see who's got the most moxie. Ryan Garcia is fighting for the first time since his first professional loss last April, against Oscar Duarte aka "La Migrana" (The Migraine).

This will be a stunning bout, with Garcia stepping up to a new weight class for him as they'll be fighting at 140lbs and the super-lightweight class. With Duarte on an eleven win streak, he'll be hoping he can continue that trend on Saturday, stopping Garcia from gaining traction at his new weight class.

When and where?

The fight between Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte is set to kick off on Saturday, December 2. Coverage begins at 14:00 PT, 17:00 ET, and 22:00 GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world. The main title fight is scheduled to start around 20:00 PT, 23:00 ET, and 04:00 GMT (Sunday, December 3), depending on how long the undercard fights last.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Using a VPN service, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get 3 free months of ExpressVPN when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the total for 15 months down to $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that's offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream the Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte fight in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Ryan Garcia go ten rounds against Oscar Duarte live, DAZN is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on DAZN in the US, and everywhere else. You can sign up for just a month of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a second one. A month costs $24.99 without committing to any service agreements, or you can sign up for 12 months at $19.99 per month for a total of $239.88. DAZN also has a one-time yearly fee option of $224.99 for the entire year of service up front.

DAZN DAZN is the only place to catch this hotly awaited fight, and it's included in the normal monthly subscription of $24.99 a month. See at DAZN

How to watch the Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte fight from the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on DAZN. As a nice change of pace, this match will not need a PPV add-on, so it's included in the base DAZN subscription. That costs £19.99 per month without contract, £9.99 per month if you sign up for a full year, or £99.99 as a one-off payment for a 12-month period.