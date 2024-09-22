AMD Ryzen 5 5500 $77 $159 Save $82 The Ryzen 5 5500 is a AMD CPU that has six cores, 12 threads, and 16MB of L3 cache. While it is one of the base CPUs offered by the brand, it also comes in at a cheap price at just $77 for a limited time. $77 at Amazon $77 at Newegg $87 at Best Buy

This is the CPU you need if you're looking to build a PC on the cheap. Not only does it provide a solid foundation, but it also offers pretty decent performance as well, which makes it a great CPU for everyday use. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 can now be had for a phenomenal price, with a discount that knocks 52% off its current retail price for a limited time.

What's great about AMD's Ryzen 5 5500 CPU?

Sure, there are newer CPUs from AMD that will provide more longevity, but we think this CPU is a great option if you want to get something cheap that isn't going to break the bank. The Ryzen 5 5500 is based on AMD's AM4 platform and features 6 cores and 12 threads.

It has a base operating frequency of 3.6Ghz that can ramp up to 4.2Ghz when needed. When it comes to RAM, you'll need to pair it with DDR4 models, along with PCIe 3.0 SSD. These details might be a drawback to some since it's older tech, but again, this is one of the cheaper CPUs you'll find that still delivers a lot of bang for your buck.

Of course, if you want something a bit more modern, you can always opt for the Ryzen 5 5600 that supports PCIe 4.0. Overall, you can't really go wrong with the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 if you're on a budget. The CPU also comes bundled with a cooler which is a nice touch. Just remember to buy an AM4 motherboard and get the right RAM and SSD as well.