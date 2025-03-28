It's easy to get lost in costly flagship gaming CPUs like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, but if you're willing to dig a bit deeper, you can find a solid gaming CPU for significantly less. That's the case with the Ryzen 5 5500, which is on sale as part of Amazon's Spring Sale for just $76 -- a 52% discount compared to its normal list price of $159. And, unlike more recent Ryzen CPUs, the Ryzen 5 5500 comes with a stock CPU cooler, so you can pick it up and slap it into an ultra-budget gaming rig without shelling out for a CPU cooler.

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 $76 $159 Save $83 The Ryzen 5 5500 is a low-end AMD CPU that has six cores, 12 threads, and 16MB of L3 cache, half that of its higher-end but more expensive counterpart, the Ryzen 5 5600. $76 at Amazon

Why the Ryzen 5 5500 is perfect for a budget gaming PC