With the launch of the AMD Ryzen 8000 series processors, things are looking great for the APU industry. The Ryzen 5 8600G, in particular, combines impressive computational prowess with an affordable price tag, making it one of the best budget CPUs you can buy right now.

However, the older Ryzen 7000 processors remain Team Red’s crème de la crème when it comes to raw CPU performance. Among them, the Ryzen 5 7600 stands out for providing the most bang for the buck, and it remains a solid competitor to the Ryzen 5 8600G. In this article, we’ll provide a comprehensive comparison between the two to help you pick the perfect processor for your next PC build.

Ryzen 5 8600G vs Ryzen 5 7600: Price, specs & availability

Budget-conscious users should get the Ryzen 5 8600G

The Ryzen 5 8600G is a new APU that was released at the beginning of January 2024. Priced at $229, it also ships with an AMD Wraith Spire Cooler, making it quite the bargain for those who don’t wish to spend more on a cooling solution.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen 5 7600 is an older processor that was released in January 2023. Like its rival, the Ryzen 5 7600 had the same $229 launch price. It also comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler, which isn’t as good as the stock cooler included with the newer Ryzen 5 8600G.

The Ryzen 5 8600G is currently available on Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, and other third-party retailers. However, you might have difficulty finding the Ryzen 5 7600, as it has remained out of stock on many e-commerce platforms for a while.



AMD Ryzen 5 8600G AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Socket AM5 AM5 Base Clock Speed 4.3 GHz 4.5 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.0 GHz 5.1 GHz Cache 22 MB 33 MB PCIe 4.0 5.0 TDP 65 W 65 W

CPU performance

The Ryzen 5 7600 has a slightly higher clock speed and more cache

Kicking things off with the Ryzen 5 8600G, the APU has a base frequency of 4.3GHz, and it’s capable of hitting a turbo clock speed of 5.0GHz. The cache size on the APU is also quite decent, with its 6MB L2 and 16MB L3 caches providing solid performance on most workloads.

However, the Ryzen 5 7600 has a slightly higher turbo clock of 5.1GHz. It also offers twice as much L3 cache, though its L2 cache is the same as that of its rival. Otherwise, the two processors are evenly matched in terms of core and thread count: Both come with six cores and 12 threads. Power consumption and max temps are also the same for both CPUs, with AMD rating their TJmax and TDP at 95 degrees Celcius and 65W, respectively.

That said, the Ryzen 5 7600 will always surpass its APU rival when it comes to processor-driven tasks. When we pitted the 8600G against the Ryzen 5 7600X (which is a slightly beefed-up 7600), the former had 5 to 10 percent slower core performance. This is because the addition of the Radeon 760M integrated graphics in the 8600G reduces the performance of the CPU to favor of the integrated GPU (iGPU). So, you should go for the Ryzen 5 7600 if you only care about the CPU performance.

Integrated GPU and AI capabilities

The Ryzen 5 8600G pulls ahead of its rival

AMD went all-out with its latest APUs, and the Ryzen 5 8600G is no exception. The AMD Radeon 760M integrated GPU powering the 8600G is equipped with eight cores and has a clock frequency of 2800MHz, which makes it quite capable when gaming at 1080p with reduced settings. In our tests, the iGPU was able to maintain nearly 60FPS on most modern games besides Cyberpunk 2077.

Although the Ryzen 5 7600, like the other 7000-series AMD processors, is armed with an iGPU, you don’t want to use it for gaming even at resolutions lower than 1080p! Specs-wise, the AMD Radeon iGPU on the 7600 has two cores and a slower 2200MHz frequency. With those numbers, the onboard graphics of the Ryzen 5 7600 can’t hold a candle to the iGPU included with the Ryzen 8600G.

Additionally, the Ryzen 5 8600G packs a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to improve the performance of LLMs and AI-driven apps that run locally on your system.

Ryzen 5 8600G vs Ryzen 5 7600: Which one should you buy?

Surprisingly, the Ryzen 5 8600G emerges as the victor

When choosing the ideal processor for a budget PC build, the Ryzen 5 8600G is an easy pick. Sure, a full-fledged CPU will always be better than an APU in purely processor-driven workloads. But the Ryzen 5 8600G still provides respectable performance when compared to its non-APU brethren. Plus, if you don’t mind turning down the graphical fidelity, the Radeon 760M iGPU on the 8600G can provide respectable frame rates on most modern games.

The Ryzen 5 7600 is actually a decent CPU, but there’s really no reason to go for it when you can get the 7600X for the same price at most retailers. If you’re willing to spend an additional $70, you can easily grab the Intel Core i5-14600K, which is the best gaming CPU in the market right now.