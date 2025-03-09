The AM4 platform from AMD was a generational run, and it seems that Team Red isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. When it seemed like the platform was finally being laid to rest in favor of AM5, the Ryzen 5005G refresh arrived, injecting new life into the aging socket with six new APUs.

Now, this might not be the high-end power move some enthusiasts were hoping for, but it’s a blessing for ultra-budget-conscious builders looking to squeeze more value out of their existing setups. With solid integrated graphics and respectable processing power, the 5000G series proves that the AM4 platform still has some fight left in it. However, is this refresh worth considering or just a final farewell tour?

5 AM4 lives on- and that’s a big deal

Down but not out

Source: AMD

Eight years is an insane lifespan for the AM4 platform. AMD could very well have pulled the plug on this socket when AM5 launched, but instead, they’ve brought out six new models — Ryzen 7 5705G, Ryzen 5 5605G, and Ryzen 3 5305G and their energy-efficient 'GE' counterparts. Needless to say, this is huge for budget-conscious builders who can’t afford to swap motherboards, RAM, and coolers.

AMD’s continued support has made upgrading a breeze for budget and casual gamers still on the AM4 platform, extending the life of their gaming rigs without breaking the bank. We’re living in an era of forced obsolescence, but AM4’s resilience is a rare and welcome sight. Plus, the gamer in me is happy because it also means my AM5 rig will remain relevant for at least just as long.

4 Where it works for gamers

Keeping things light