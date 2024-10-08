AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $220 $570 Save $350 The Ryzen 9 5900X is a fantastic CPU with 12 cores, 24 threads, and up to 4.8GHz boost speeds, and support for overclocking to get a little more out of it. $220 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is an older processor that still offers a lot of bang for your buck, especially when it's discounted this deeply to the lowest price we've ever seen. For the money, you get 12 cores and 24 threads of computation crunching for productivity or games, and with a 4.8GHz boost, you won't miss out on single-thread performance for the tasks that need it. So, if you're looking to upgrade from an earlier AM4 Ryzen processor or are looking for a cost-effective all-rounder for your next build, this CPU is for you. While it used to have a retail price of $570, right now it's only $220, which is a 61% savings and is not to be sniffed at.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X?

Let's deal with the specifications of this brawny bad boy first, because if you don't need the power, this isn't the CPU for you. With 12 cores and 24 threads, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is one of the most powerful processors AMD produced for the AM4 socket. With up to 4.8GHz of boost clock, it can push plenty of frames for whatever game you want to play, while chewing through any calculations that are necessary for productivity tasks. And with a 120W TDP, it's not that tricky to keep the thermals in check.

When paired with one of the best B550 or X570 motherboards, this CPU supports a wide range of current-gen technologies. You get PCIe 4.0 support, both for x16 slots for graphics cards and for M.2 NVME SSDs. You also get DDR4 support, which while it's not the latest RAM tech, it's significantly cheaper and more mature, so you can get more memory for your build for a similar price.

This is a fantastic price for a phenomenal processor, and you can't really go wrong. But while this price might survive to the end of Prime Big Deal Days, we're not sure the stock levels will, so get it while you still can. Or if you're looking for a different processor, check out some other great gaming CPU recommendations.