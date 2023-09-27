AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $183 $319 Save $136 The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is an excellent processor that features 8 Cores and 16 processing threads capable of providing plenty of power and speed. Right now, the processor is on sale, dropping to one of its lowest prices in months. Just make sure to use the coupon on Amazon and Newegg to bring the price down to $183. $183 at Amazon $183 at Newegg

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is the processor you need if you're looking to get great performance for not a lot of money. The CPU comes with plenty of power thanks to its 8 Cores and 16 processing threads. Plus, those that want to squeeze a little more out of the chip can do so thanks to it being unlocked, which means users are free to overclock the unit to meet their unique demands.

With that said, the Ryzen 7 5700X is now being discounted, dropping down to its lowest price in months. For a limited time, you can grab the CPU at Newegg and Amazon for just $183. While you can just clip a digital coupon to get the price at Amazon, you'll need to enter the coupon code "SSCW2582" during check out at Newegg to get the discounted price.

As far as what the Ryzen 7 5700X offers? You're getting a AM4 CPU with 8 cores and 16 processing threads that can reach as high as 4.6 GHz but can also be overclocked if needed. Of course, if you're going to go with the overclocking route, you probably want to grab a capable CPU cooler to keep the temperatures in check. Of course, if you're starting a new build from scratch, you might also want to pick up some DDR4 RAM as well.

Overall, this is a fantastic deal if you're buying to upgrade or just looking for something to introduce into a new build. Just make sure to grab the deal while you can, since this sale is only for a limited time. The promotion will last until the end of the day, so be quick if you're looking to grab one for your build.