AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU $170 $319 Save $149 A great processor if you're looking for something powerful and efficient. The Ryzen 7 5700X CPU is now on sale, dropping down to its lowest price ever. The latest discount on this chip brings the price down to just $170. $170 at Amazon

If you're looking to build a new PC, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is going to be a great option for a CPU, offering lots of power, with an efficient TDP that tops out at 65W. Furthermore, pricing for this chip has started to drop quite a bit over the past month, with the latest discount bringing it down to just $170.

Of course, this AM4 chip will require a compatible motherboard and possibly memory, so those are things to consider when picking this CPU. But if you were thinking about building a new PC, this is going to be a fantastic option, and one that will leave you feeling good about your purchase, especially with the latest discount.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X?

As stated before, this processor is not only powerful but also extremely efficient. The Ryzen CPU features 8 Cores and 16 processing threads that tops out at 4.6 GHz when in stock form. I say this because since this is an X variant of the chip, you'll have the freedom to overclock it for more performance if that's your thing. Of course, you're probably going to want to get a better CPU cooler for this kind of configuration, but having the freedom to cranks things up is always a great option.

With that said, if you're looking to game and work on some intense projects that require more graphical power, it's going to be a good idea to pair a dedicated graphics card with this CPU. This chip can and will be able to handle anything you can throw at it and at this price, you're going to get an absolute steal with a price coming in at just $170. Just be sure to pick it up while the price lasts.