AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $183 $319 Save $136 Whether you're looking for an upgrade to your existing rig or building a new budget PC, the Ryzen 7 5700X is one of the best value offerings on the still-excellent AM4 platform. This Black Friday, you can grab it at one of its lowest prices ever, using an additional $13 coupon. $183 at Amazon

After waiting for months to upgrade my gaming rig, I built myself a $1,500 gaming PC with the excellent Ryzen 7 5700X and an RTX 3080. Although I have no regrets about the performance of the PC even in 2023, I wish I'd waited a bit longer for this Black Friday deal to snag the 5700X at only $169. Keeping aside the bigger and scarier question of what a $1,500 gaming PC this Black Friday would have looked like, waiting for a few months would have saved me around $100 on the CPU at least.

The reasons I picked the Ryzen 7 5700X against the Ryzen 7 5800X were many. For one, the 5700X offered more or less the same performance for around $50 less at the time I bought it. Plus, it also had a significantly lower TDP, so I didn't have to worry about buying one of the best liquid coolers. At a great price (I thought), I was getting slightly lower clock speeds but virtually the same gaming performance and an 8-core chip for any occasional video editing I dabbled into.

Why should you pick the Ryzen 7 5700X for an AM4 build in 2023?

AMD's current-gen AM5 CPUs are also seeing discounted prices thanks to Black Friday CPU deals. But, even the cheapest Ryzen 7000 processor, the Ryzen 5 7600, would cost you $199 — $30 more than the Ryzen 7 5700X with essentially the same performance. The best AM4 chip to upgrade to would be the Ryzen 7 5800X 3D, but that's a whole other price bracket, currently sitting at $290 — a whopping 70% more than the 5700X for only around 10% more performance at 1440p and a measly 3% at 4K.

You could also get the Ryzen 7 5800X for around the same price, but I wouldn't recommend it for a gaming-only build. In my time with the Ryzen 7 5700X, I've never felt the CPU holding me back in any of the games I play at 1440p High to Ultra settings. Sure, there would be edge cases where one or two extremely CPU-dependent games would benefit from a more powerful chip, but the gains would be too little to make the higher temperatures worth it.

In even the most demanding gaming scenarios, such as running Cyberpunk 2077 at ultra ray tracing settings, the 5700X never crossed 70℃ and delivered a consistent 60+ FPS experience along with my RTX 3080.

If you're building a new AM4 build to save on the overall platform costs, the Ryzen 7 5700X is a fantastic all-rounder processor that performs great in gaming as well as non-gaming workloads. If all you're looking for is a 1440p gaming CPU that can also handle your productivity tasks well, the 5700X is an unmissable deal at less than $170.