AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D The unrivaled king of gaming The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the newly crowned fastest gaming CPU in the world. Featuring AMD's second-generation 3D V-Cache, it's the ideal pick for high-end and enthusiast gaming PCs. Pros Faster than any other gaming CPU Runs impressively cool Impressive productivity performance Cons Not much faster than the 7800X3D More expensive than the 7800X3D $479 at Amazon $479 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D A worthy contender for the throne The Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains one of the fastest CPUs for gaming, beaten only by the 9800X3D. Its Zen 4 architecture makes it thermally efficient, and being a previous-gen chip, it should beat the Zen 5 chip in value. Pros Incredibly fast in gaming Zen 4 architecture is pretty efficient Might cost less than the 9800X3D Cons Significantly slower than 7800X3D in productivity Prices haven't fallen yet $476 at Amazon $479 at Newegg



AMD launched its long-awaited Ryzen 7 9800X3D a few days ago, and to no one's surprise, it obliterated every other gaming CPU on the market. Featuring AMD's second-generation 3D V-Cache, higher clock speeds, and some clever improvements in the core and cache layout, the 9800X3D comfortably took its expected spot at the top of the high-end gaming charts.

However, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D hasn't disappeared. What was the fastest gaming CPU in the world a week ago is still a worthy alternative to the 9800X3D, provided you can find it reasonably cheaper than its Zen 5 counterpart. Let's break down the differences (and similarities) between the two X3D chips from AMD, and see which one you should pick up for your high-end gaming PC.

Price, availability, and specs

The fast and the furious

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D had to bring some serious improvements to the table, considering the 7800X3D was already a gaming beast. This time around, AMD decided to move the 3D V-Cache from the top of the cores to underneath them, bringing the cores closer to the IHS and allowing better cooling for them. This enabled the 4.7 GHz and 5.2 GHz base and boost clocks on the 9800X3D compared to 4.2 GHz and 5.0 GHz on the 7800X3D.

The other differences in specs between these two chips aren't extraordinary. The 9800X3D is built on the smaller Zen 5 process node, but features the same amount of total cache as its Zen 4 counterpart. The 9800X3D comes with a $479 launch price, slightly higher than the $449 we saw for the 7800X3D. Of course, you'll be hard-pressed to find the 9800X3D in stock anywhere, and the 7800X3D is currently selling for around $476 — essentially the same price as that of the latest X3D chip.



AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Socket AM5 AM5 Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Clock Speed 4.7 GHz 4.2GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.2 GHz 5.0GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 104 MB 104 MB Architecture Zen 5 Zen 4 Process TSMC 4nm, 6nm 5 nm TDP 120W 120 W

Performance

Gaming and productivity

Let's start with priority one — how much faster is the new "fastest gaming CPU" in the world, compared to the previous champ? The newer Zen 5 architecture, combined with the new location of the 3D V-Cache enables the Ryzen 7 9800X3D to achieve higher clock speeds and faster gaming performance than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

How much of an FPS bump you'll see from the 7800X3D to the 9800X3D will vary heavily depending on the game. For instance, the 9800X3D can be around 20% faster in Hogwarts Legacy and Starfield. In titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and A Plague Tale: Requiem, however, you'll only see a 10% increase, at best. On average, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is around 8-11% faster than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

While this is certainly a notable improvement, it's far from world-changing. In many titles, the two chips may even perform identically, and the anticipated price cut the 7800X3D should soon receive following the launch of the 9800X3D would make the previous-gen chip a more attractive option. Since both CPUs are compatible with AMD's AM5 platform, you're getting the same longevity; hence, the price will be the deciding factor.

Although these chips are designed and marketed as gaming CPUs, you might be interested in their productivity performance too, especially after spending upwards of $400. Thankfully, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D delivers a much more compelling improvement here. In Cinebench 2024, the 9800X3D is 25% and 23% faster than the 7800X3D in single-core and multi-core performance respectively. It also performs 25% faster than the Zen 4 chip in PCMark 10 testing.

The higher clock speeds, better cooling, and full overclocking support on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D give it a decisive win over the 7800X3D in productivity performance. For gamers who are already on the 7800X3D, however, the 9800X3D doesn't justify an upgrade. Even for those upgrading from a non-X3D chip, the 7800X3D might prove to be the better pick, provided you can find it at a considerable discount compared to the 9800X3D.

Thermal efficiency

How much does it matter?