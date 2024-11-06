AMD's claims before the launch of the Ryzen 9000 "Zen 5" processors were incredibly removed from reality. The company marketed false performance numbers and touted the new CPUs as game-changers for the AM5 platform. By now, you would know that nothing of the sort happened when the CPUs finally came out in August this year.

After the terrible reviews started pouring in, AMD tried to mitigate the damage by asking users to wait for the Windows 11 24H2 update, and also released a microcode update which increased the power limits of the CPUs. Despite these efforts, the Ryzen 9000 series failed to justify itself, making the older Ryzen 7000 CPUs the clear choice for those building an AM5 gaming PC.

3 No architectural leap over Zen 4

Zen 5 represents AMD's stagnation

Close

If you think back to AMD's past few microarchitectures, the generational leap from Zen to Zen 2 to Zen 3 to Zen 4 was always accompanied by major architectural and performance improvements. There was never a question whether the new generation of CPUs was better than the outgoing one. Zen 5 is in stark contrast to this trend, where, apart from a new CCD, there's nothing worth talking about.

The worst part is that the gaming performance of CPUs like the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X is virtually identical to their previous-gen counterparts. In fact, the 9700X is sometimes slower than chips like the Ryzen 7 7700. Even after the performance bump due to the Windows 11 24H2 update and the raised 105W power limits, there's little to differentiate between a Zen 4 and Zen 5 chip, at least in gaming.

What Zen 5 had going for it was higher power efficiency, and while the Ryzen 9000 CPUs draw less power than the Ryzen 7000 chips, the difference takes a hit due to the new 105W power limit. The Zen 5 chips are essentially Zen 4 CPUs with a new wrapper, and AMD is promoting slightly higher RAM speeds and new chipsets, neither of which makes much of a difference to anyone.

Related 5 things I want from the PC hardware industry in 2025 With 2024 delivering one debacle after another, I have my PC hardware wishlist ready for 2025

2 Ryzen 7000 is more affordable

For the same performance and longevity