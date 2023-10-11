Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 7950X $509 $699 Save $190 AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X is the flagship CPU of the Ryzen 7000 series, coming with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 5.7GHz boost clock. $509 at Amazon

When it comes to technology, AMD definitely has the upper hand this generation. Compared to Intel's 13th-generation CPUs, Ryzen 7000 is more power efficient, has a much longer upgrade path, and generally has better support for stuff like PCIe 5.0 SSDs. However, Ryzen 7000 has always been held back by its price, which is why 13th-generation chips have been so competitive. The Core i9-13900K is ordinarily much cheaper than the 7950X, but on Prime Day, the 7950X is actually going to be the cheaper chip for once, at just $509.

Why you'll want the Ryzen 9 7950X instead of an Intel CPU on Prime Day

When you consider the combined cost of a CPU, RAM, and motherboard, 13th-generation Intel CPUs tend to come out on top in a big way. The Core i9-13900K is generally $550 (the -KF model can also be found for $530), while the 7950X is usually $580 or more, which is quite a bit extra to spend for what is basically the same performance. But at $509, the tables really turn, and it makes the 7950X far more appealing.

Although this near $100 discount on the 7950X is offset by more expensive DDR5 RAM and often more expensive AM5 motherboards, there's more to consider here than raw performance and bang for buck. If you're at all concerned about money, the 7950X offers far better power efficiency and therefore a lower energy bill, especially if you're doing stuff like rendering, which tends to take advantage of all cores and push CPUs to the limit.

The AM5 platform is also generally better than LGA 1700, particularly for the high-end. While it's true that AM5 motherboards generally are more expensive than LGA 1700 boards, the value disparity starts to disappear roughly at the $300 mark, where X670(E) and Z790 motherboards tend to start offering similar quality and features. Additionally, you'll have a much easier time finding support for PCIe 5.0 SSDs on AM5 motherboards, and there are even some AM5 boards on sale this Prime Day that are less than $200 and also support PCIe 5.0 drives.

The other big strength of AM5 is its longevity, as it's expected to support the next two (or even three) generations of Ryzen CPUs. By contrast, LGA 1700 ends with Intel's upcoming 14th-generation chips, which are actually just refreshed 13th-generation CPUs with nothing new but higher clock speeds. If you buy a 13900K, you really don't have an upgrade path without getting a new motherboard that uses either the AM5 socket or Intel's next-generation socket.

At its usual price of $600 or a little less, the Ryzen 9 7950X is a great CPU, but not the best CPU for CPU intensive workloads and gaming. But on Prime Day, the story is very different, and if you were considering building your next PC with the Core i9-13900K(F) thanks to its lower price, I'd recommend going for the 7950X and an AM5 motherboard for as long as this deal lasts (which won't be for too much longer).