Key Takeaways AMD mentions the next-gen Ryzen 9000 chips in the latest drivers.

Excitement builds as AMD Ryzen series continues to impress with powerful offerings.

AMD versus Intel battle heats up as AMD claims superiority in processing AI tasks.

If you're a fan of AMD chips, you're likely looking forward to the next generation that the tech giant has in store. As it turns out, AMD itself is laying the foundation for its next family of processors and has let slip the name of the next generation. And while the company hasn't officially announced it, someone has managed to spot references to it in the newest AMD drivers.

Related Asus ROG Strix Scar G733P review: Showcasing the power of AMD Ryzen 9 and Nvidia's RTX 4090 Configure the latest Asus Scar 17 with an AMD Ryzen 9 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for an unmatched gaming experience.

The Ryzen 9000 appears within the latest AMD drivers

As spotted by PCGamesN, AMD has listed its newer chips in BIOS release notes. However, it never explicitly named the new chips; it instead used its codename, "Granite Ridge." As such, we knew that AMD was working on something, but not what. Now, the veil has finally been lifted, as the newest update titled "AMD Chipset Driver V6.03.19.217" for the Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard lists an "AMD PMF-9000Series Driver." And because the list contains all of the previous families of AMD's chips, it's a surefire sign that this is what the company is working on right now.

The introduction of the AMD Ryzen 9000 also heralds the arrival of a new CPU architecture. The 9000 range will be using Zen 5 technology at its core, which will act as the basis for AMD's processors for the foreseeable future. This new architecture has the potential to really shake up the processor market, so much so that there are plenty of reasons 2024 will belong to AMD's Zen 5 CPUs.

Another powerful entry in the AMD Ryzen series?

Source: AMD

So, how excited should you be about an AMD Ryzen 9000 on the horizon? While the fight between Intel vs. AMD has gone on for a long time, you really can't go wrong with picking either one. If you take a look at the best AMD CPUs, you'll find there's a chip for every occasion, from amazing powerhouses to budget-friendly options. In fact, if you're a gamer on a budget, we recommend the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G for your needs.

As such, AMD has been impressing us in recent years with its offerings. And with AMD boasting that its chips process AI-related tasks 79% better than Intel, now is a fantastic time to jump on board if you've never tried the brand before. All we can do now is sit tight and wait for more information to appear on AMD's latest entry in the great processor wars.