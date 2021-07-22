S2 Music Player is a ground-up rewrite of Shuttle with a new design

As music streaming has exploded in popularity, offline music players have naturally taken a backseat. But for those who don’t like to pay a monthly fee for streaming music, aren’t satisfied with the sound quality offered by these services, or are on a limited data plan, offline music is the way to go. If you are on the lookout for a feature-packed offline music player app, you might want to check out S2 Music Player from Tim Malseed.

S2 Music Player is a ground-up rewrite of the old Shuttle Music Player. The new player is written in Kotlin and is much faster, reliable, and modern looking than its successor. S2 Music Player was released on the Google Play Store as an early access release last year. But now it’s out of beta and officially available for everyone.

Unlike traditional music players, S2 doesn’t rely on the Android MediaStore or the default Android audio playback engine. It scans folders specified by you and reads the file tags itself, resulting in a more accurate and reliable music library. It natively supports FLAC and Opus codecs, and you can also use it to stream music over your Emby, Plex, or Jellyfin media server. It also remembers the track position when listening to audiobooks.

Notable features of S2 Music Player:

A custom-built 10-band equalizer with frequency response graph

Android Auto

Batch tag editing

Chromecast

Album shuffle

Sleep timer

Replay Gain

Day/Night & Themes

Jellyfin, Emby & Plex*

Dedicated artwork server

Embedded lyrics

The stable version of S2 Music Player is now live on the Google Player Store. The app comes with a 14-day free trial. At the end of the trial, you can keep using the free version with limited functionality or pay a monthly/yearly or once-off price to unlock the full version. To give it a shot, you can download it from the link below.