Sabrent Rocket 4.0 M.2 SSD $55 $80 Save $25 The Sabrent Rocket 4.0 is a fantastic SSD that's up to handle any task. Not only are you getting lots of storage space, but it's also extremely reliable and quick. Right now, you can score this SSD for its lowest price yet.

Storage is an important part of any device, and if you're looking to upgrade your PC, laptop, or even PlayStation 5, this Sabrent 1TB SSD is going to be a fantastic option. Not only do you get great performance, but you also get a reliable chip that's backed by a two-year warranty that can be extended to five years just for registering the product.

Best of all, this Gen4 SSD is now down to its lowest price to date with a discount that drops it down to just $54.99 for a limited time. You can get this deal directly from Amazon, which means quick shipping speeds, easy returns and good customer service. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your device, now's going to be a great time to shop and save.

What's great about this Sabrent Gen4 1TB SSD?

First, let's talk about performance, because if you're looking to get the best speeds, going with an M.2 SSD is going to be an absolute must. This Sabrent M.2 SSD is a Gen4 product, which means, you're going to be getting some awesome transfer speeds, so long as your motherboard is compatible with it.

When it comes to the sequential read speeds, this SSD can hit up to 4,700MB/s and can also achieve sequential write speeds that max out at 1,850MB/s. Of course, if your current motherboard isn't Gen4 compatible, the drive will also work with a Gen3 slot, it just won't perform as fast as the speeds rated here.

While there are many different types of SSD drives, this one is an M.2 2280, which is probably one of the most common form factors you're going to find, and will be able to be used in PCs, laptops, and even the PlayStation 5. If you're unsure what kind of SSD your computer uses, you can always go through these steps to find out.

And as mentioned before, Sabrent is a pretty good company, producing reliable products that will last a long time. In order to provide some peace of mind, the brand does offer a two-year warranty out of the box, and does up the warranty to five years with registration. For a limited time, you can score 31% off the original price for a limited time, dropping to its lowest price to date. So get it while you can.