SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD $220 $350 Save $130 A great upgrade for the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck. $220 at Amazon

There's an abundance of different SSD options available, but sadly some of the best NVMe SSDs aren't compatible with the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, which requires the lesser-known M.2 2230 standard rather than the more prominently used M.2 2280. Because of this, there aren't that many quality options on the market, but if you're looking to upgrade, Sabrent's SSD options are an excellent choice. The company offers drives with sizes starting at 256GB, going all the way up to 2TB. So if you're looking to upgrade the storage on your gaming handheld or Surface Pro, you'll want to take advantage of these fantastic limited-time deals on Sabrent's SSDs.

What's great about Sabrent SSDs?

Sabrent might be new to you, but they have been in business since the late 90s and now offer a wide variety of products like memory, storage, hubs, chargers, cables, and more. The products offered are often well-rated and more importantly reliable, which also applies to the company's M.2 2230 SSDs. When it comes to read and writes speeds, you can expect Gen4 NVMe performance, with up to 5GBps of sequential bandwidth and up to 800,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS).

Furthermore, the Sabrent drives come with a copy of Acronis True Image, just in case you want to image over an older drive to the new one. While M.2 2230 SSDs aren't all that common, they are critical if you're using a Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Surface Pro. All of these devices can accept the 2230 standard, and adding more storage is always a worthwhile upgrade. As mentioned before, you have a wide variety of size options to go with like 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

For a limited time, you can score some great deals on Sabrent M.2 2230 SSDs, so if you've been in the market, now's a great time to pick up some extra storage. Of course, if you're looking to upgrade your Steam Deck or ROG Ally, you can always check out some other storage options as well.