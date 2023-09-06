Source: Sabrent SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 2TB SSD $200 $300 Save $100 Sabrent's 2TB Rocket 2230 SSD (also known as the Rocket Q4 2230) is the highest-end 2230-sized SSD for devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, and is also one of the few 2TB 2230 SSDs you can buy. $200 at Amazon

Sabrent's 2TB 2230 SSD has been a hot product the past few months, often selling out quickly whenever the SSD is on sale. Luckily, we've caught a new deal for the chip early which brings the price down to $200, knocking $100 off retail. For a limited time, you can now upgrade your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Surface Pro for a great price, making this one of the best deals you can get on a 2TB 2230 SSD upgrade.

Now as far as the drive itself, the Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 SSD is a Gen4 drive, meaning you can expect excellent read and write speeds with up to 4750 MB/s, and up to 4300 MB/s respectively. As far as quality goes, Sabrent has been in business for a long time and stands behind its products, offering up to two years of warranty and extending that by three years if the product is registered with the brand.

While 2TB is a great expansion choice, Sabrent does also offer different sizes of its M.2 2230 drive, coming in at 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Of course, you can also score some awesome deals on these SSDs as well, with the 256GB coming in at just $40, the 512GB at $60, and the 1TB at $90.

So if you've been thinking about upgrading your Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, or Surface Pro — look no further than Sabrent's solutions. Just make sure to grab this deal while you can, because the 2TB model is a hot seller and could run out.