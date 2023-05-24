Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 SSD $110 $270 Save $160 Take your Surface Pro, Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally to the next level with this 1TB upgrade. $110 at Amazon

While standard SSD drives are pretty common, it becomes a bit harder to upgrade a device whenever you have a product that requires an M.2 2230 SSD. Although not all that common, devices do exist, and we've seen this type of SSD used recently in popular devices like the Surface Pro 9 and Steam Deck. The upcoming Asus ROG Ally will also make use of this type of SSD, so it's always a good idea to know what you're dealing with, just in case you own one of the aforementioned devices, or you plan on owning a product with an M.2 2230 SSD. Well, if you've been looking to upgrade, the 1TB model is $160 off, making it pretty cheap coming in at just $110.

What's great about the Sabrent Rock M.2 2230 SSD?

The Sabrent Rock is one of the more reliable manufacturers of M.2 2230 SSDs, and with that, you get a quality product that not only works in all your products, but also provides impressive read and writes speeds. Furthermore, it can achieve these blistering speeds while also maintaining its cool, which is essentially, especially if this is going into an area with not much room. The Sabrent Rock tops our list when it comes to the best storage options for a Steam Deck, so you know it'll work well whether using for gaming, or just extra storage for your Surface Pro device. Perhaps even better is that Sabrent offers the drive in a range of sizes from 256GB, all the way up to 2TB.

Why buy the Sabrent Rock M.2 2230 SSD?

Well, we've talked earlier about all the benefits of buying a Sabrent, but now you can do so and also get a discount. While the star deal is going to be $160 off the 1TB model, there's also the notable deal on the 2TB version, which you can score a special discount knocking $80.

Just be sure to clip the coupon if you're buying the 2TB version and verify pricing before you check out. So if you've been looking to upgrade, be sure to grab these deals while you can.