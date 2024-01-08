Key Takeaways Sabrent's Rocket 5 PCIe 5.0 SSD is one of the fastest drives in the consumer segment, with sequential read speeds of over 14,000MB/s and sequential write speeds of over 12,000MB/s.

The 2TB and 4TB models have impressive performance figures, while the 1TB variant is slightly slower but still faster than most consumer-grade PCIe 5.0 x4 drives on the market.

Production delays related to Micron's NAND flash have hindered the arrival of super-fast PCIe Gen5 drives, but with Micron ramping up production, more ultra-fast SSDs are expected to hit the market this year.

American computer peripherals and hardware company Sabrent has unveiled its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD, the Rocket 5. While Sabrent already has multiple offerings that rank among the best SSDs on the market, the latest entrant will likely also make its way to the list, given that it will be one of the fastest drives in the consumer segment.

The Sabrent Rocket 5 is rated for sequential read speeds of more than 14,000MB/s and sequential write speeds of more than 12,000 MB/s. According to a CrystalDiskMark screenshot posted by Sabrent, the Rocket 5 can hit peak performance of up to 14,169 MB/s for sequential reads and 12,756 MB/s for sequential writes. They can also achieve random read/write performance of 1.4 million IOPS (via AnandTech).

Image: Sabrent

Do note that the aforementioned performance figures are for the 2TB and 4TB models, while the 1TB variant will be slightly slower, hitting sequential read speeds of around 13,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 9,500 MB/s. The random write speeds for the 1TB SKUs will still remain at around 1.4 million IOPS, although the random read performance will be marginally lower, at 1.3 million IOPS. These speeds will still be significantly faster than most consumer-grade PCIe 5.0 x4 drives in the market today.

Super-fast PCIe Gen5 drives with 14GB/s speeds would likely have come much sooner, but for the production delays related to Micron's high-speed 2400 MT/s NAND flash. With Micron finally ramping up production of its 2400 MT/s 232 layer 3D NAND, we could expect more ultra-fast SSDs to hit the market this year.

As for the Rocket 5, it will be bundled with an active cooler, but Sabrent says that it will also work with the pre-built heatsinks in PCIe 5.0 motherboards. There's no word on when the Rocket 5 will be available for purchase, but it should go on sale fairly soon after being showcased at CES 2024 this week.