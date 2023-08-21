SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 1TB SSD 8.5 / 10 $90 $110 Save $20 The Sabrent 2230 NVMe SSD is the perfect drive to upgrade your ROG Ally or Steam Deck for an affordable price. $90 at Amazon $90 at B&H

There are plenty of great M.2 2280 SSDs on the market, the problem is, you can't use these drives to upgrade your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Surface Pro. That's where M.2 2230 drives come into play, and right now, Sabrent's lineup of M.2 SSDs have now dropped in price, making it easy and affordable to upgrade your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Surface Pro.

While there are an assortment of sizes, ranging from 256GB up to 2TB, perhaps the one that offers the most value is going to be the 1TB model. This drive usually retails for $120 but has now been discounted by 18%, dropping it down to just $90 for a limited time. So if you've been itching to upgrade or add storage to your compatible devices, right now is going to be a great time to buy.

What's great about Sabrent's M.2 SSD?

Sabrent's been around for decades and is a reliable source if you're looking for products like RAM and SSDs. But perhaps one of its more unique offerings is the M.2 2230 SSD, and although not a rare product, it just isn't all that common and isn't made available by a lot of different memory manufacturers.

Sabrent might be new to you, but they have been in business since the late 90s and now offer a wide variety of products like memory, storage, hubs, chargers, cables, and more. The products offered are often well-rated and more importantly reliable, which also applies to the company's M.2 2230 SSDs. When it comes to performance, we're looking at read speeds up to 4750 MB/s, and write speeds up to 4300 MB/s.

Why buy Sabrent's M.2 SSD?

Sabrent is a well-known brand offering products that you can trust. As mentioned before, there just aren't a lot of options when it comes to M.2 2230 SSDs, so being able to purchase a good drive at a discount is always welcome. The Sabrent lineup consists of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB models. Right now, you can grab the 1TB for just $90, while the 512GB is $60.

The 2TB was also on sale, but it's now currently out of stock. We'll be sure to update this if it becomes available.